Socials: German film festival

The Palace Theatre is holding the 2023 German Film festival until May 24. The festival showcases the best contemporary German cinema direct from major film festivals in Europe. This year there are 33 stunning films including a focus on female filmmakers and something for those under 18 - Kino for Kids - which is a collection of 5 films varying between coming of age stories and fantasy.
