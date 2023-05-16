Canberra Raiders playmaker Jamal Fogarty wants people to use the NRL's Indigenous round to be "open-minded" and learn about history and culture just weeks after having to call out racist abuse on social media.
The Raiders will celebrate Indigenous culture at their clash against Manly on Sunday afternoon as the team chases six wins in a row in a remarkable season turnaround.
But the round also presents an opportunity for sports and their fans to talk about important issues, including athletes being subjected to racism and the looming Voice to Parliament referendum.
Before a press conference on Tuesday, the Raiders said Mununjali man Fogarty and Wiradjuri man Jack Wighton wanted more time to learn about and understand the Voice before speaking publicly about the topic.
The NRL has announced its support for the referendum and an AFL announcement is expected imminently, but Rugby Australia and the ACT Brumbies have said they will not take an official stance on the vote.
The NRL was the first major football code to formally back the campaign to enshrine an Indigenous voice into the Constitution, giving this iteration of Indigenous round extra significance.
The Voice referendum is one of the elephants in the room at a club and player level because of a reluctance to wade into politics.
Fogarty was enthusiastic about all the positives Indigenous Round brings to rugby league, though he is also still learning about his culture and history too.
"Even myself as an Indigenous person, I'm still learning and that's the only thing that I recommend for people out there - just be open-minded and take a bit of time to educate yourself," Fogarty said.
The halfback was quick to publicly defend Wighton when he was targeted by racist abuse last month, and explained why he felt compelled to speak up for his mate.
"We've got so many good things going on in the game, but then we got those little moments ... it's 2023 and those things are happening. I think it's just not good enough," Fogarty said.
"The disappointing thing is it's a learned behaviour. No-one's born to be racist. It's something that people pick up along the way in life and I feel sorry for little kids, because they're just sponges.
"I think it was just the right thing to do. Jacko is someone that is very easygoing, and doesn't want to draw too much attention to himself.
"But I sent him a message asking if it's okay, because I've got two little girls at home. If I accept racism, then I'm exposing them to it.
"To be a role model for them and all my nephews and nieces I think it's just the right thing to do."
The NRL Indigenous round aims to "elevate and celebrate First Nations history and culture", and the Raiders recently gathered the entire squad to do just that.
They helped design the jersey with Canberra artist and Wiradjuri man Eddie Longford - which will feature the Aboriginal flag for the first time since the successful Free The Flag campaign - and the squad spent time at Mulligan's Flat learning about country with Ngunnawal and Kamilaroi custodian Richie Allan.
Wighton and Fogarty spoke passionately about that experience and why the round is so important.
"Seeing the boys buy into this week and the whole process has been really heartwarming," Wighton said.
"I want this to filter back all the way to grassroots ... I want to give everybody the inspiration and hope of chasing a dream and fulfilling it."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
