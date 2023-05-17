Times Past: May 18, 1979

On this day in 1979, The Canberra Times reported on a cat-astrophe at Parliament House where a stray feline seemed to have been stuck in a wall.
A part-Burmese cat called Mitzi was thought to be bricked up behind a new wall at the front of Parliament House.
Beryl Phillis, who worked at Parliament House at night, regularly fed stray cats near the building. Eleven days prior she noticed one of them, Mitzi, missing.
"I heard it crying last Monday night and touched its paw through a ventilator screen on a new wall near where the tradesman's entrance is being built," Mrs. Phillis said.
"I have been feeding it tiny bits of food, but I can't get water or milk in," she said.
Mr Phillis said she had told people about it, but nothing had been done.
"It wouldn't be too hard to take a ventilator screen out and let it out," she said. "Mitzi's kitten goes to the wall every night and cries. It can't understand what its mother is doing in there. If we can get it out I will find a good home for it".
Mrs Phillis, of Red Hill, had been feeding strays since she began working at Parliament House 14 years prior. She had found homes for many of them through liaison with the RSPCA, and once cared for a puppy that was dumped on the steps of Parliament House. It found a good home.
She had a dog at home and had been feeding a family of magpies in her garden for 11 years.
"When the police see me looking for the stray cats they usually say 'it's alright, she's not planting a bomb, she's just feeding the cats',", Mrs Phillis laughed.
Later, an official of the Joint House Department said the cat was not trapped. Service lights under the floor had been turned out and it was hoped this would help the cat find its way out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.