The Canberra Wool Expo is on this weekend at the Old Bus Depot Markets in Kingston.
With winter coming, wool is the perfect fibre to keep the cold at bay.
Meet wool producers from around the region, craftspeople and artists. See a range of demonstrations to showcase the journey from raw fibre to finished product. And browse all the clothing, from felted garments to funky beanies.
Also, keep an eye out for Hephner the alpaca and his llama friends over the weekend.
The wool expo is on Saturday and Sunday, 9.30am to 2.30pm, at the Old Bus Depot Markets, Wentworth Avenue, Kingston.
