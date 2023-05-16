The Department of Home Affairs will need more permanent staff and resources if Australia wants to attract the best global talent, a union representing department employees says.
Community and Public Sector Union national president Brooke Muscat told a migration inquiry on Tuesday that during the past decade, policy changes and "substantial cuts to departmental budgets and staffing have put the system under immense pressure".
"[Union] members work under enormous pressure and without adequate [visa processing] ICT systems while visa backlogs and delays have a human and economic cost," she said.
The inquiry "complements" the government's recent review of the migration system, which found it was "broken" and in need of major reform.
According to the union's submission to the inquiry, cuts and under resourcing have created visa backlogs, with application processing times for some visas sitting at around 30 and 50 years.
Members have told the union they believe the previous government chose to focus on skilled migration and business visas while de-prioritising family visas, which were seen as a "budgetary drain", the submission stated.
It stated significant backlogs for family visas affected Australia's ability to attract migrants.
"A well-resourced Department of Home Affairs is essential if we want to attract and retain the best talent from around the world," Ms Muscat wrote in the submission.
In addition to more staff, Ms Muscat said the union recommended an in-house upgrade of the visa processing system, a review of the department's funding model and "the end of the outsource first mentality".
Ms Muscat welcomed another 12 months of funding for 500 temporary workers to address visa backlogs but said those jobs needed to be "permanent and ongoing".
Last Tuesday's budget revealed the department will also gain another 311 employees in the next financial year.
Ms Muscat told The Canberra Times the union was seeking a budget briefing from the department.
The Canberra Times has also reached out to the Department of Home Affairs.
"We want our members to be able to fulfil their role to the best of their capability and they do that by not being under intense pressure and because of staffing shortfalls, and also not under intense pressure because the [visa processing] ICT systems are failing them," Ms Muscat said.
In the 2022 Home Affairs' APS Census, 67 percent of staff said their workload was above capacity.
Union delegate and Home Affairs employee Theresa Wallace said while staff appreciated that there's been some replenishment, after years of declining staff numbers lots of work needed to be done to "build and sustain" employee and expertise levels "to get it back to where we were".
"I think there's still some sort of retention and recruitment issues that need to be looked at to ensure that we are an employer of choice," she said.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
