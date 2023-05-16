The Canberra Times
Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigation into horror Link Airways flight ramps up

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
May 17 2023 - 5:30am
The projectile pierced the plane's fuselage. Pictures supplied
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has widened its investigation into how a propeller strap on a flight from Canberra flew loose and penetrated the fuselage last November.

