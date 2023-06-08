The period covered was so long ago that many of the key players were dead, though people who knew them were still alive and Walker spoke to some members of the families involved. Among the people she interviewed were Ranald MacDonald, former managing director of David Syme and Co, publisher of The Age; Rural Press's John B. Fairfax; and John Dahlsen, who was the Herald and Weekly Times' commercial solicitor in the 1960s and later become a director of the company and its chairman.