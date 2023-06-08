In 2019, Paper Emperors: the Rise of Australia's Newspaper Empires was published. It was the first volume in Sally Young's epic history of Australian newspapers, covering the period from 1803 to 1941.
Young, a professor of political science at the University of Melbourne, began work on it in 2013 with the assistance of a four-year Australian Research Council grant. She received a State Library of NSW Fellowship (2020-21) that helped her finish the second volume.
That new book, Media Monsters: The Transformation of Australia's Newspaper Empires, continues the story, from Robert Menzies' resignation as prime minister in 1941 to the election of John Curtin's Labor government, and the tumult of World War II. From the formation of the Liberal Party and the postwar election of the new Menzies government, to the anticommunist fervour of the 1950s and the Labor split through to the Vietnam War and up to the election of Gough Whitlam's Labor government in 1972.
And all the while the big news companies reported, commented and, especially through their bosses, had an influence on what was happening.
Media Monsters begins at a peak period for newspapers. Young writes that, "On a collective and per capita basis, Australia's metropolitan daily newspapers would never sell more printed copies than they did in the mid-1940s."
The Second World War, like the first, saw huge rises in newspaper circulation as people were hungry for news - even if that information was often censored while newspaper owners received more candid off-the-record briefings from the prime minister.
"Radio was coming into its own and magazines were beginning to have colour in their pages," Young says - but buying the newspaper was still a daily habit for millions of people.
Magazines and newsreels weren't as frequent and up-to-date.
Newsprint, like much else, was in limited supply and high demand in the period and some newspapers became victims of their own success, selling many copies but not bringing in enough revenue to cover costs.
During the period, some papers closed: Melbourne's The Argus ceased in 1957 after 111 years because of rising costs, despite healthy readership. Others started: Rupert Murdoch launched The Australian in 1964. And still others changed ownership: also in 1964, The Canberra Times, launched in 1926 by Thomas Shakespeare and his sons, was bought by John Fairfax Ltd.
"The Canberra Times had been run like a small business, off the back of an envelope, for many years," Young says of the period the Shakespeares owned it.
The regular publication of cinema listings helped it survive.
Rupert Murdoch inherited his father's love of newspapers and expanded aggressively, with News Limited now an international multimedia behemoth.
The Packer family wasn't as bold, remaining a big fish in a small pond. Kerry Packer loved television more than newspapers and his son James wasn't interested in either, devoting his energies to the casino business.
What will happen to the Murdoch empire when 92-year-old Rupert dies is an open question.
Young contrasts Rupert's father Sir Keith Murdoch - managing director of the Herald and Weekly Times, whom she describes as "acquisitive, materialistic" - with the "humble", if "feared and respected" HWT executive chairman John "Jack" Williams, who worked hard to build a company that benefited employees and shareholders.
"Jack Williams was very loyal to the company; Keith Murdoch was very loyal to himself," Young says.
The period covered was so long ago that many of the key players were dead, though people who knew them were still alive and Walker spoke to some members of the families involved. Among the people she interviewed were Ranald MacDonald, former managing director of David Syme and Co, publisher of The Age; Rural Press's John B. Fairfax; and John Dahlsen, who was the Herald and Weekly Times' commercial solicitor in the 1960s and later become a director of the company and its chairman.
Young says, "I didn't talk to any of the Murdochs" - the family did not cooperate - although she conducted many other interviews, delved into public archives and undertook a lot of other research. John B. Fairfax had donated much of the Fairfax archive to the State Library of New South Wales and it provided a wealth of material, as did the National Library of Australia's digital newspaper archive Trove.
Young intends to start work on a third volume, taking the story of newspapers from the 1970s to the present. However, she won't be starting that just yet: "It will take me a while to recover."
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
