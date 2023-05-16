The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Klayton Thorn edges close to Super debut as Brumbies rotate Wallabies

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated May 16 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Klayton Thorn looms as a potential addition to the Brumbies squad this week. Picture Keegan Carroll
Klayton Thorn looms as a potential addition to the Brumbies squad this week. Picture Keegan Carroll

The ACT Brumbies are set to call on more fresh blood to cover their Wallabies rotations, with a life-saving scrumhalf and a bunch of Test dreamers expected to be picked for a trip to Perth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.