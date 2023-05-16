The ACT Brumbies are set to call on more fresh blood to cover their Wallabies rotations, with a life-saving scrumhalf and a bunch of Test dreamers expected to be picked for a trip to Perth.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham is mulling a handful of difficult selection decisions as he keeps one eye on a crucial top-two finish and the other on Rugby Australia's resting requirements for key players.
Nic White has already been ruled out after injuring his shoulder last week and Cadeyrn Neville is still unavailable for selection, putting Klayton Thorn in the No. 9 mix and Jack Wright back in lock contention.
Thorn is considered a rising star of Australian rugby and was picked in the Wallabies under-20s squad for the World Cup next month, but he may now be required to stay with the Brumbies pending White's injury news.
The teenager from Sydney, who made headlines four years ago when he saved a man from drowning at Maroubra, is locked in a battle with Pedro Rolando to get a call up to the game-day squad.
White's injury has opened the door for Thorn's potential debut as the Brumbies reach deep into their squad to avoid a slip-up against the Western Force on Saturday night.
They have used almost 40 players in 11 games so far this season, with Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper, Len Ikitau and Rob Valetini among those earmarked for extra rest during the Super Rugby season.
Blake Schoupp, a Wallabies hopeful himself, looms as the loosehead prop to be called on if Slipper is out of action and the man dubbed a "brick shithouse" by Eddie Jones is confident the changes won't stall momentum.
"Whoever goes to play the game is going to be ready and that's what's good about this club. There's a lot of guys in the squad who know their role and are ready to go at any minute," Schoupp said.
"We compete hard for the whole pre-season for spots and to have such quality in every position is definitely a good thing because it gives our [Test] guys a chance to have their mandatory rest.
"The guys who step up are trusted to do the job and that's what all the training and pre-season is for - earning that trust from the coaches to step up and do the job."
The Brumbies have won nine of 11 games this year, but they sit just one win ahead of the third-placed Wellington Hurricanes and the fourth-placed Canterbury Crusaders.
They need to maintain their place in the top two to give themselves the best chance of hosting a grand final - should they make it that far.
But they are on high alert for a Force ambush, especially if Wallabies players are missing, despite the men from the west producing rocks and diamonds from week to week this season.
"We're putting a big emphasis [on the ladder position]. We look back to last year, and if we had played the Blues in that semi-final at home, I think we definitely would have tipped them," said outside centre Ollie Sapsford.
"So for us, I think it's huge. It's not the be all and end all but it would be really good [to stay in the top two]. It's always in the back of your mind, but we've got a big game against the Force, travelling over there we've got to get everything right this week because it's going to be tough."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
