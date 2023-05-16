The cost of the stage three tax cuts will blow out to more than $313 billion over the next decade and top income earners will be the biggest winners according to the Parliamentary Budget Office.
In an analysis requested by the Greens and set to reignite debate about the scale and fairness of the massive tax package, the PBO has found that more than half of the tax relief - $157.5 billion - will accrue to those earning $180,000 or more a year.
While the tax cuts will kick in for those earning $45,000 or more, only a fraction, 3.7 billion, will go to those earning between $45,000 and $60,000. Those on between $60,000 and $90,000 will get a $25 billion share (7.9 per cent), those earning between $90,000 and $120,000 will get 11.5 per cent, those on $120-150,000 will get a 14.4 per cent share and those on $150-180,000 will have a 14.5 per cent share.
Greens leader Adam Bandt said just 3.6 per cent of taxpayers earned more than $180,000 a year and accused Labor of giving tax cuts to "politicians and billionaires".
"Labor's Stage Three tax cuts are a $313 billion handout to the rich, dismantling our progressive tax system and driving Australia towards US-style inequality," Mr Bandt said.
"Food banks are growing and people can't pay the rent but Labor's giving billionaires like Clive Palmer a $9000 a year tax cut."
The tax cuts, due to come into effect on July 1, 2024, will eliminate the 37 per cent marginal tax rate for those earning more than $120,000. They will also reduce the 32.5 per cent tax rate to 30 per cent for people earning between $45,000 and $200,000.
Labor backed the tax cuts when they were introduced by the former Coalition government and has steadfastly resisted calls to axe or amend them since coming to government.
But criticism of the tax changes has escalated as their cost has grown.
In 2021 the estimated cost was $184 billion in foregone tax revenue. But this swelled to more than $200 billion a year later and in October last year Treasurer Jim Chalmers put the cost at $254 billion.
In its latest analysis, the PBO said its estimates had increased to reflect higher employment and growth in taxable income, as well as the inclusion of an extra year, 2033-34, in its calculations.
READ MORE:
Unsurprisingly, given the gender pay gap, the PBO found men were set to be much bigger beneficiaries of the tax changes than women, receiving $203.7 billion (65 per cent) in lower taxes.
There have been calls for the tax cuts to be amended, including by retaining the 37 per cent tax bracket.
The Grattan Institute said returning some revenue to income earners who move up tax brackets was justified, but said the stage three cuts "overcompensate for the effects of bracket creep".
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said he "understand[s] the structure" of the tax cuts but the government was not considering changing them.
"We have said in principle that returning bracket creep is a worthy objective of governments of both political persuasions, frankly," Dr Chalmers told the ABC.
"We have always said when we can afford to give tax relief, particularly to low and middle-income earners that's a worthy objective as well ... These tax cuts kick in at $45,000."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.