The Theory of (Not Quite) Everything by Kara Gnodde review - Love, tension and mystery with a light touch

By Mark Thomas
May 20 2023 - 12:00am
  • The Theory of (Not Quite) Everything, by Kara Gnodde. Macmillan, $34.99.

Kara Gnodde introduces her debut novel with a quote from a French mathematician and physicist, who stepped outside the parameters of his discipline to declare that "it is by logic that we prove, but by intuition that we discover".

