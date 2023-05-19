Kara Gnodde introduces her debut novel with a quote from a French mathematician and physicist, who stepped outside the parameters of his discipline to declare that "it is by logic that we prove, but by intuition that we discover".
One half of that quote aptly describes each of Gnodde's main characters, a brother and sister living together in London in 2012 as middle age advances. Mimi, a librarian-archivist, is effectively babysitting a brainy mathematician, Art. "She is ordinary so that Art can be special."
At least to begin with, Art is insufferable. He is a selfish, dependent, sanctimonious know-all, rebuking his sister for tardiness because "you did not plan sufficiently well for the variables of your journey". He appraises animation by noting how its pictures are "determined by harmonic co-ordinates and Laplace's theorem". Reasonably if belatedly, Mimi abandons ship at the library to become a Foley artist, adding everyday sounds to movies post-production.
Any mention of separation anxiety would radically under-state Art's paranoid, utterly selfish reaction to create a life for herself. His own recreations seem confined to swimming and re-arranging canned goods by expiry date. Art remains enraptured - and entrapped - by "equations and diagrams spilling onto the pages with an urgency that ate him up".
By contrast, Mimi is awkwardly shy, fretting about whether "peanut breath" is "a thing" before meeting a date in a bar, then finding that laughing with that man lights her face "as though from a strange internal sunshine". Naturally enough, the path to true love does not run smooth. Gnodde's story sometimes reads like a stagey series of meet-cute moments, ones interspersed with false steps, misunderstandings and suspicions.
Frequent reference to mathematics problems and processes can become tedious, especially because the novel takes its time elsewhere in developing Mimi's independence and releasing her energy. Readers wanting to explore the application of science in a novel might be tempted to explore Bonnie Garmus' quite charming Lessons in Chemistry. Intriguingly, however, non-mathematicians are invited to ponder the ratio of as-the-crow-flies distances to the actual meandering path of old rivers. That proportion is said to be not only about the same in most cases but quite close to pi. Who knew?
Gnodde's tale of family tensions and first love segues into a little mystery, in which the principal ingredients are a magic backpack, a secret daughter, a suicide pact and a lucrative maths prize. In the midst of that shift Gnodde includes an informed, compassionate and quite scary account of how accident victims can be brought out of an induced coma. She also threatens Art with loss of his most precious resource, his brain. Curiously, all these complications knit and work well.
