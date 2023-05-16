The ACT government, which manages the site, says they did plant the trees in 2016, with some replacement trees planted in 2021 for those which had died. "On recent inspection, it was noticed that most of these trees are in poor condition and some have not survived," reports a spokesperson for the government. "We will look to remove the trees and work together with ACT Heritage and any other interested parties to come up with a suitable planting palette and pattern which recognises, reflects and enhances the heritage significance of the area."