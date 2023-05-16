The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Texts show Skye Jerome confronting Steven Whybrow SC over 'outrageous' leak

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 16 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prosecutor Skye Jerome, left, and defence barrister Steven Whybrow SC. Pictures by Karleen Minney
Prosecutor Skye Jerome, left, and defence barrister Steven Whybrow SC. Pictures by Karleen Minney

A prosecutor angrily confronted a bewildered barrister via text message, demanding to know who was behind the "outrageous" leaking of sensitive documents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.