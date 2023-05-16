While the ACT government would have known it would have a fight on its hands when it announced plans to compulsorily acquire Calvary it may have been caught off guard by the strength of the response.
The hospital has been operated by the Little Company of Mary since its commissioning in 1979 under an agreement that has decades to run.
While it appears the Catholic hierarchy may have felt ambushed - despite earlier government attempts to buy the hospital more than a decade ago and more recent negotiations that have reportedly broken down - it is not raising the white flag.
Local diocesan leader, Archbishop Christopher Prowse, has been scathing in his criticism and is campaigning to keep Calvary under the control of the church.
This has resulted in a proverbial "irresistible force meets immovable object" standoff. The ACT government is now involved in a potentially costly and protracted dispute with an organisation that answers to Christ's vicar on earth.
While the church has yet to confirm if it will launch a legal challenge this would almost certainly be on the cards, if only to strengthen its bargaining position in compensation negotiations.
That would likely delay the acquisition for a considerable period and cost ACT taxpayers and the church a great deal of money.
Given the acquisition is to clear the way for a new billion-dollar northside hospital, intended to be operational by the end of the decade, this would be highly undesirable.
The new hospital is essential given the strong population growth being experienced as Canberra expands further north.
The problem is, given the yawning gulf between the two parties, there is little immediate prospect of an amicable settlement.
The waters have been muddied further by the ongoing debate over whether or not a religious organisation committed to principles not endorsed by a majority of the population should be providing a vital health service.
While the ACT government has tried to keep matters of faith out of the dispute, arguing the decision is all about providing services from one system and having ownership of a hospital it will build and fund, others have been unequivocal in saying it is about religion.
The Catholic Church has, as Catholic Health Australia pointed out last week, provided hospital services in Australia for 170 years.
A move that would remove it from hospital management is, to some, the ending of a long-established choice to seek healthcare in a faith-based setting.
Two issues cited frequently in this stoush are abortion and voluntary assisted dying. Many supporters of the acquisition cite concerns about access to abortions and VAD if the church continues to operate Calvary.
Canberra Hospital carries out abortions on a quite limited basis. It remains to be seen if and how it would support VAD services if they are legalised in the ACT.
The government has been at pains to deny the issue has in any way swung on such matters, but it is hard to imagine that these considerations played no role, nor that the government would rather a free hand to manage its northside and southside hospital without current or future stumbling blocks over religious-moral matters.
The real concern has to be how this impasse can be resolved in such a way as to deliver the maximum benefit for Canberrans.
This is not just a turf war between the government and the church over who should run Calvary. What is really at stake is providing hundreds of thousands of people access to state-of-the-art hospital care well into this century and beyond.
The two parties need to talk to each other.
