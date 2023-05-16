Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal has put her cards on the table.
"Huge talent" Shaneice Swain is a top target for the Capitals and the club is hopeful of her re-signing as they eye more free agency recruits.
"The ball is pretty much in her court," Veal told The Canberra Times of their quest to land Swain again.
"We've put in a good offer and we've expressed that we do want her.
"But she's on the up so there's no surprise that she wants to see what's out there."
Swain's free agency stock improved in the off-season when she was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA last month.
University of Canberra director of sport Carrie Graf will speak to Swain's agent this week to further discuss getting the deal over the line.
Veal is in the thick of the free agency market movement with the Capitals searching for talent to fill two key positions - a guard and a centre.
While Veal showed last season how she could get the most out of a young squad, their next WNBL campaign will require more experience to improve on their last-place finish on the ladder, and return Canberra to being title contenders.
Another young player signing is expected to be announced soon by the Capitals but securing some more experienced players remains a priority for the free agency period.
However that limits the free agent players available for Veal to recruit.
"Half the established players are either retiring or heading overseas already signed with other clubs and it's a really good set-up for them in Europe at the moment," Veal said.
"Most will take that opportunity, and some are fixed to where they are - so it's a small pool of players we can target and then we've got to be a right fit for them."
The Capitals have filled six roster spots so far, with seven from last season now free agents.
One such free agent Lizzy Tonks was in solid form at the end of last WNBL season and has continued that in the NBL1 playing for the Canberra Nationals, scoring a game-high 27 points last week.
CAPITALS ROSTER
Re-signed: Alex Bunton, Tahlia Tupaea, Jade Melbourne, Nicole Munger, Bec Pizzey, Gemma Potter
Free agents: Shaneice Swain, Britt Smart, Abby Solway, Chloe Tugliach, Lizzie Tonks, Sherrie Calleia, Alison Schwagmeyer
