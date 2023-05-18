This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Habits die hard. It's only 1500 or so years since the plagues in Rome but we still say "bless you" when someone sneezes.
Of course, there's no certainty about the origin of the phrase but professor of history W. David Myers told the New York Times: "For European Christians, when the first plague that weakened the now Christian Roman Empire around 590, Pope Gregory the Great believed that a sneeze was an early warning sign of plague, so he commanded Christians to respond to a sneeze with a blessing."
Maybe - but it does seem credible (to me at least) that we still use the automatic response to a sneeze because of some ancient disaster.
Which made me wonder what the lingering effects of the pandemic might be (not that the pandemic was anything on the scale of the bubonic plague).
I still find myself moving away from people. That habit of social distancing remains. A kind of dance occurs as people who know each other still keep their distance.
And I don't kiss people whom I don't know that well when I greet them (which is a relief - I hated that business of kissing relative strangers on the cheek - both cheeks if you have European tendencies).
I do press the cross button at crossings - but warily. Did touchless buttons happen before the pandemic? If so, they are definitely here to stay.
And I apologise before shaking hands (in that awkward apologetic way: "Are we allowed to do this any more?")
The pandemic probably accelerated changes already in process - like the use of QR codes. Telehealth is now a thing - appointments with doctors over video were barely known, certainly in urban Australia, before the pandemic.
But there are surprises. The number of Australians having flu jabs has actually fallen.
This year, between March 1 and May 14, 5.4 million Australians were inoculated (according to the Australian Immunisation Register). Right at the start of the pandemic, in the same period in 2020, 7.4 million Australians had flu jabs.
You might have thought that, if the pandemic taught us anything, it was that vaccines do good.
Will working from home be normal? Obviously, it's too early to say. The statistics aren't recent enough to show definite trends. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 41 per cent of employees regularly worked from home in August 2021, up from 30 per cent in 2015 and 32 per cent in 2019.
There are arguments both ways - studies do not show a drop in productivity with home-working; some people really like it. But employers are wary; and working in an office is sociable and may well increase creativity as people bounce ideas around.
My own suspicion is that the long-term impact of the pandemic will be much vaguer. We feel differently about crowds and strangers. I detect a pervasive sense of insecurity and unease, and I think that may last. Anxiety lingers.
Before you go, here are some facts about sneezing from the Library of Congress in the United States:
HAVE YOUR SAY: How have your habits and feelings changed since the pandemic? Email your response to echidna@theechidna.com.au.
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- A survey shows slightly more than half of Australians now back an Indigenous voice, with the number of people who would vote 'yes' dropping from 58 per cent to 53 per cent over the past month.
- A planned summit in Sydney next week will not go ahead after US President Joe Biden pulled out to stay home and deal with a political battle over raising the debt ceiling. The leaders of Australia, the US, Japan and India were scheduled to meet on May 24.
- A truck driver has been charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing serious injury after the bus crash in Melbourne which left several children seriously injured and awaiting amputations. Ten children aged five to 11 sustained traumatic or serious injuries when the school bus carrying 45 people collided with a truck and rolled on its side on Tuesday.
THEY SAID IT: "Coughs and sneezes spread diseases" - US government (and other governments ever since) during the flu pandemic of 1918 to 1920.
YOU SAID IT: I ruminated on the thought - and the real possibility - of a two-hour flight between Sydney and London. And I wondered if today's long flights were best done in one go or with a break.
Not all of you were excited by the two-hour trip.
"The world has already got too small," James wrote. "Everything is only an iPhone photo or message away. No more culture shock; we are now all virtually homogenised."
"Two-hour flights from Sydney to London? I would rather have a two-hour train ride from Sydney to Canberra," Jorge wrote. "Many trains in the EU often travel at speeds exceeding 300km/hr. We are DECADES behind the times when it comes to fast, convenient, affordable surface travel in Australia."
Philippe wondered about the environmental implications: "In a time when we are talking down fossil fuel, it seems like a great waste of energy for just a few!"
Stephen likes the idea of a nice break in long flights: "Definitely break the trip up. I find flying to Seoul leaving mid-morning arriving early evening, overnight in a hotel, flying to London early afternoon, arriving early evening, and then at suitable accommodation mid-evening, a most civilised way to travel to the UK at least."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.