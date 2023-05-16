A planned Quad summit in Sydney next week will not go ahead after US President Joe Biden pulled out amid a political battle in US Congress over raising the debt ceiling.
Mr Biden was expected to address the Australian Parliament on Tuesday making him only the fifth US president in history to do so.
The leaders of Australia, the US, Japan and India were all scheduled to meet in Sydney the following day for a Quad meeting.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed shortly before lunch on Wednesday the leaders' meeting would not be going ahead despite earlier suggesting it could proceed without the president's attendance.
Mr Albanese had earlier said he'd received a call from the US President on Wednesday morning, who informed him the visit had to be postponed due to a gridlock in Congress over the debt ceiling.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Mr Biden was still going to Japan for the G7 summit at the end of the week.
He noted Mr Biden would meet the Quad leaders - including Mr Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - at the three-day G7 summit in Hiroshima.
Mr Albanese said he will have a bilateral meeting with Mr Biden at the summit and it was hoped the four leaders would find time over the three days to hold joint talks.
"The Quad leaders' meeting will not be going ahead in Sydney next week," he said at a press conference northern NSW.
"We ... will be having that discussion between Quad leaders in Japan. I thank Prime Minister Kishida for his invitation for me to attend the G7 and it is appropriate that we talk.
"The Quad is an important body and we want to make sure that it occurs at leadership level and we'll be having that discussion over the weekend."
Discussions between Australia, Japan and India are underway over what will occur in place of the summit.
It's understood Prime Minister Modi is still planning travel to Australia though there has been no update regarding Prime Minister Kishida's itinerary.
Mr Albanese had told ABC radio earlier on Wednesday the cancellation of Mr Biden's visit did not downplay the significance of the Quad.
"President Biden emphasised the importance of the Quad. He was very disappointed at some of the actions, obviously, of some members of Congress and in the US Senate," he said.
"Obviously, the domestic priority for the president, understandably, is to play a role in resolving those issues."
Mr Albanese had added the summit could still go ahead with a senior US representative taking Mr Biden's place.
"Yes that's right, and with a representative of the United States at a senior level, as well, could occur," Mr Albanese said on Wednesday morning.
"Prime Minister Modi has a bilateral program that is organised so I'm certain that he will be here.
"And, of course, we have a very large growing diaspora here in Australia and there are events including a large event at Kudos Arena to be held next Tuesday night."
If Mr Albanese and Mr Kishida meet next week it will mark the seventh time the two have held talks in the year since the Labor leader's election win.
Mr Albanese and Mr Modi were originally expected to visit the Sydney suburb of Harris Park together, where a section of the neighbourhood will be renamed "Little India".
Parramatta MP Andrew Charlton said $3.5 million had been secured in the budget to lay a foundation stone for the "Little India" gateway, according to SBS.
An itinerary is still being finalised.
- with AAP
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
