US President Joe Biden will briefly touch down in Canberra to address Parliament ahead of a meeting between Quad leaders in Sydney.
President Biden will deliver his speech to parliamentarians during his visit to the bush capital next Tuesday before heading to Sydney for the summit on Wednesday.
It marks the first visit by a sitting US president since 2014 and the fifth time one has addressed the Australian Parliament.
The visit comes amid speculation President Biden could pull out at short notice and send Vice President Kamala Harris in his place in the wake of domestic political trouble.
It's expected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Biden will discuss global climate ambition and the clean energy transition in a bilateral meeting ahead of Wednesday's Quad summit.
"I am pleased that President Biden is able to take up my invitation to address Parliament," Mr Albanese said in a statement on Tuesday evening.
"I'm also looking forward to hosting the Quad Leaders' Summit, which is the largest, most significant gathering in Australia since we hosted the G20 a decade ago."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will join the two at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday to discuss the four countries' strategic interests.
Both leaders will meet separately with Mr Albanese to discuss Indo-Pacific relations, trade and national security.
It will be the seventh time Mr Albanese and Mr Fumio will have met in the year since the Labor leader's election win.
Mr Albanese and Mr Modi are expected to visit the Sydney suburb of Harris Park together, where a section of the neighbourhood will be renamed "Little India".
Parramatta MP Andrew Charlton said $3.5 million had been secured in the budget to lay a foundation stone for the "Little India" gateway, according to SBS.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
