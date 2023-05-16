The Canberra Times
US President Joe Biden to visit Canberra for Parliament address ahead of Quad summit

By Sarah Basford Canales
May 16 2023 - 10:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with fellow Quad leader US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Picture Getty Images
US President Joe Biden will briefly touch down in Canberra to address Parliament ahead of a meeting between Quad leaders in Sydney.

