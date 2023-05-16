There's a local flavour to the Canberra Raiders' latest NRLW signings.
Capital product Ahlivia Ingram and Mounties youngster Petesa Lio are set to join the Green Machine after signing on for the club's inaugural NRLW season.
Described as a "tough forward" by Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick, Ingram began her rugby league journey in the Katrina Fanning Shield and has had a huge 2022 leading to her NRLW debut.
The 22-year-old played in the Australian Prime Minister's XI, and the Indigenous Women's All Stars team, as well as competing for the First Nation's Gems at the 2022 National Championships.
Ingram was also involved in the five-week NRLW Indigenous Women's Academy held at Australian Institute of Sport.
"It still feels unreal. I don't think it's sunk in just yet," Ingram said of her signing.
"I want to make history. The first time I got to put the Tarsha Gale jersey on was for the first Raiders team. I wanted to be in the first Raiders NRLW team too.
"I'm excited just to do the whole journey - start to finish.
"Whether that's putting the jersey on or playing the first game, I just want to do the whole journey. I'm excited for it all."
Lio meanwhile hails from western Sydney and made a name for herself to be selected in the NSW under-19s side last year.
This season with the Raiders' feeder club Mounties the 20-year-old claimed the 2022 NSWRL Women's Premiership.
"I already love Canberra. The facility was beautiful. Just walking around it, it's a good environment," Lio said.
"She's versatile, she can play in the forwards, she can play in the outside backs," Borthwick added about Lio.
"She's someone that was also looking for a change and she'll fit into our system really well. She's only young but wants to develop and there's no better place than the Raiders to do that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.