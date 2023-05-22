The Canberra Times
Kitchen Garden: Try this feijoa chutney with your season's harvest

By Susan Parsons
May 23 2023 - 5:30am
It's feijoa season in the nation's capital. Picture Shutterstock
It's feijoa season in the nation's capital. Picture Shutterstock

There is a feijoa orchard at Canberra City Farm on Dairy Road, planted from seedlings raised by Dr Mark O'Connor, of O'Connor. The president of CCF, John Peters, thinks in the future this season might be known as "The CCF Falling of the Feijoas Festival".

