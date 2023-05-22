Mark says a cold, cloudy summer produced low fruit set on some trees, but at least fruit fly was almost non-existent. This year the season began about two weeks later than usual. He keeps detailed records of all his trees, many varieties raised from cuttings shared by readers of this column a few years ago. By early May he was getting 820g fruit from "Robbie" and 780 grams from "Ross3", then 860g from "LO", 96g from four fruits of "Kai Detto", and an ice cream container full of 2.5kg rather small fruit from "Unique".