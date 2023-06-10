The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Vote of diverse communities will be crucial to the outcome of the Voice to Parliament referendum

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated June 11 2023 - 6:05am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raised in occupied Palestine, Lama Qasem's perception of Australian politics is filtered through her experience of apartheid. Picture by Gary Ramage
Raised in occupied Palestine, Lama Qasem's perception of Australian politics is filtered through her experience of apartheid. Picture by Gary Ramage

Like many migrant Australians, Lama Qasem wants more information about the Voice to Parliament before she votes in the upcoming referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.