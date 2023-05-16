The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Coalition trades barbs with Labor over China tariff talks

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
May 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trade Minister Don Farrell says China's Foreign Minister will visit Australia in July. Picture DFAT
Trade Minister Don Farrell says China's Foreign Minister will visit Australia in July. Picture DFAT

The Opposition has called out comments from Trade Minister Don Farrell, after he blamed the Coalition's "poor language" for Australia's damaged trading relationship with China.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.