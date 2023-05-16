The Opposition has called out comments from Trade Minister Don Farrell, after he blamed the Coalition's "poor language" for Australia's damaged trading relationship with China.
Mr Farrell returned empty handed from diplomatic talks held in Beijing last week, where the government had pressed China to lift its trade impediments on Australian exports.
Appearing on Sky News on Tuesday, the Minister was asked to respond to shadow treasurer Angus Taylor's criticism that "there's been a lot of talk from Labor, not a lot of outcomes" on the issue.
"Well, it's pretty cheeky, isn't it really?" Mr Farrell replied.
"I mean, this is the mob [whose] poor language resulted in all of these trade impediments, and now they're suddenly saying they want them resolved.
"Well, we are starting the process of resolving them. We've got coal back into the Chinese market, we've got Australian cotton back into the Chinese market."
Shadow minister Kevin Hogan said Mr Farrell's comments were "completely unacceptable".
"What is an example of the 'poor language' he refers to?" Mr Hogan asked.
"We should be able to discuss our differences diplomatically and without the imposition of punitive and unfair trade barriers.
"Don is a decent guy, but his remark today does not reflect well on him."
Australia's bilateral relationship with China sank to a new low in 2020, when the global superpower slapped trade restrictions on billions of dollars of Australian exports, including beef, barley, wine, coal and lobsters.
The move was largely seen as a response to the Morrison government's calls for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.
Mr Farrell told Sky News he wanted to "put what's happened behind us".
"I believe the Chinese Trade Minister is also looking to the future," he said.
"We want these impediments behind us and we want to stabilise that trading relationship so that Australian products - as quickly as possible - can get back into the Chinese market."
