It could be a massive few days for Canberra Raiders young gun Hudson Young, with the star second-rower's re-signing expected to be announced by the end of the week.
The announcement could come just days before a potential State of Origin call-up when the NSW Blues name their team for the series opener on Monday.
Young's continued to shine for the Raiders and was their equal leading try scorer this season along with Jordan Rapana with five.
Canberra has continued to ensure there's life after Jack Wighton, with Young set to extend his contract until the end of 2027 - an extra three years on top of his current deal.
It would be yet another boost for the Green Machine ahead of their clash against the Manly Sea Eagles at Canberra Stadium on Sunday, following their announcement on Wednesday of re-signing Rapana for next season and also extending fellow winger Albert Hopoate for another two years.
They've also recently locked in prop Emre Guler until the end of 2025.
Raiders hooker Tom Starling's also close to committing to Canberra, while the NRL club's also in talks to extend Corey Horsburgh and Sebastian Kris.
The Raiders were taking their time to find the right replacement for Wighton, who will join South Sydney at the end of the season.
Rapana's in his 10th season in Canberra, having joined the club in 2014 following some time in rugby union.
The 33-year-old was excited to have the chance to play on for another season.
He was also excited by the batch of young outside backs coming through the ranks - like Hopoate, Matt Timoko, Xavier Savage and Sebastian Kris.
But he was also determined to keep them out of the team for as long as he could.
"We've got a lot of up-and-coming young fellas too, so to be able to stay around and help them, share with them my experiences and knowledge of the game and I think it will be massive," Rapana said.
"I bleed green and I love the club, so I just want the club to be as successful as it can be.
"Me being able to help those young guys coming through is massive for that.
"It's a good thing to have - competition for spots. Definitely at my age too - I can't slack off.
"As much as I want these young fellas to come through and be absolute superstars, for now I want to keep that spot and it just keeps me on my toes."
Both Rapana and Hopoate have provided plenty of hard carries out of their own end, while also providing strike in attack.
Hopoate's averaging 157 run metres per game, while Rapana's producing 115m.
The evergreen Rapana, 33, has scored five tries in six games this season, while Hopoate has scored three in eight.
It's brought Rapana within one try of 100 for his career, but he said he'd happily never score again if the Raiders were able to win the premiership.
Rapana said while he was happy with his own form and that of the team - they've won five in a row - he was also mindful they only won one of their opening five games.
He was also mindful of a desperate Manly coming to Canberra looking to end their three-game losing streak.
Rapana admitted he's surprised himself with how his body's still coping with the rigours of the NRL.
"I was obviously aware that at my age the reality is I'm one serious injury away from retiring," he said.
"I always had that in mind, but as long as my body keeps holding up as it has been and my form's still going well I'll keep playing as long as I can.
"I guess I surprised myself a little bit, but I'm happy with how my body is and happy with how my form has been - and most importantly happy with where we are as a team."
NRL ROUND 12
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
