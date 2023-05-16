The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

NRL: Jordan Rapana and Albert Hopoate re-sign for Canberra Raiders ahead of Manly Sea Eagles clash

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 17 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders are expected to announce Hudson Young's re-signing by the end of the week. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Raiders are expected to announce Hudson Young's re-signing by the end of the week. Picture by Keegan Carroll

It could be a massive few days for Canberra Raiders young gun Hudson Young, with the star second-rower's re-signing expected to be announced by the end of the week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.