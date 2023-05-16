The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: Jordan Rapana and Albert Hopoate re-sign for Canberra Raiders ahead of Manly Sea Eagles clash

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Rapana has re-signed for 2024. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Jordan Rapana has re-signed for 2024. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Raiders will fly into their Manly clash on a wing and a prayer after the double re-signing boost of their two wingers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.