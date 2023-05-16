The Canberra Raiders will fly into their Manly clash on a wing and a prayer after the double re-signing boost of their two wingers.
Both Jordan Rapana and Albert Hopoate have extended their time in lime green, with Rapana extending his contract for one more year while Hopoate has penned a two-year extension to take him through until the end of 2025.
It's a massive boost for the Green Machine as they look to extend their winning streak to six when they take on the Sera Eagles at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Both Rapana and Hopoate have provided plenty of hard carries out of their own end, while also providing strike in attack.
The evergreen Rapana, 33, has scored five tries in six games this season, while Hopoate has scored three in eight.
Hopoate's even kept fellow Raiders winger Nick Cotric out of the side in the latter's return from a hamstring injury.
Cotric's been named to play NSW Cup this weekend.
More to come.
NRL ROUND 12
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.