A man who was subject to a good behaviour order has been charged for spitting on police during his arrest following an alleged burglary.
About 1.10pm on Monday, ACT police said they had received reports of a burglary at a residence on Miranda Place in Melba.
CCTV footage of the event allowed police to recognise the 30-year-old man from Charnwood, who was allegedly gaining illegal access to the property before stealing various items.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police said they then located the man at a Melba service station about 5.40pm on Tuesday, where he was arrested.
Police allege during the subsequent intake at the ACT Regional Watch House the man spat at police a number of times.
He will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of assaulting a front-line community service provider, and single counts of burglary, theft, property damage, and breach of a good behaviour order.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.