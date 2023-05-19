The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Where to celebrate World Whisky Day on May 20 in Canberra

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 19 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hippo Co venue manager Eamon Rooney says every day is a good day to celebrate whisky. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Hippo Co venue manager Eamon Rooney says every day is a good day to celebrate whisky. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Unless you'll be lucky enough to find yourself at a bar on the Isle of Skye seated next to a handsome man in a kilt called Duncan, Canberra could be the next best place to celebrate World Whisky Day on May 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.