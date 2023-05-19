Unless you'll be lucky enough to find yourself at a bar on the Isle of Skye seated next to a handsome man in a kilt called Duncan, Canberra could be the next best place to celebrate World Whisky Day on May 20.
This annual celebration of "the water of life" first started in Scotland in 2012 and now it's a global event, with bars and distilleries world wide involved in the event.
At Hippo Co, in Garema Place, venue manager Eamon Rooney says every day is a good day to celebrate whisky. He's lost count of how many different bottles he has on the shelves but puts it close to 300.
"This time of year in Canberra is perfect whisky weather if you're thinking about your stereotypical sitting by the fire and just enjoying a dram kind of vibe," he says.
"But we've noticed a big change in how people consume their spirits, a lot of people are happy to drink it in summer too, whisky highballs with a bit of soda and lemon is something that we sell a lot of in the warmer months.
"It's basically been a world whisky year for the past 12 months."
He says there's a dedicated whisky community in Canberra; not only drinkers but people who are keen to learn as much as they can with their regular masterclasses selling out every time.
What makes a good whisky is a hard question to answer, he says.
"It's very subjective, there is something for everyone but because there's so much variety out there, it's hard to narrow it down," he says.
He says to look for value, transparency of how the whisky is made and he's trying to buy Australian at the moment. There are more than 100 distilleries in Australia, from Tasmania to Western Australia. He suggests checking out Joadja Distillery in Bowral, Corowa Distilling Co and Riverbourne Distillery in Jingera.
Here are some other local suggestions to get in to the spirit on World Whisky Day.
Molly Bar: downstairs, dimly lit and jazz - the perfect whisky sipping environment. There's regular whisky masterclasses (just this week Israel's first ever single malt whisky was on offer) and other events. You know how to find it. molly.bar
Blue Eyes: inspired by old Hollywood glamour, slip into one of the intimate booths and order yourself a whisky-based classic cocktail and a little bowl of maple syrup and honey roasted cashews. More than 50 whiskies with a curated list of Highland and Islay single malts. Garema Place, City. blueeyescbr.com.au
Volstead Repeal: They had us at "Whisky. Cocktails. Pizza." There's more than 400 whiskies on offer here with guided tastings every Wednesday and Sunday at 6pm. Or try the Water of Life experience, for $550pp, where you'll try six rare whiskies, by appointment only. Mort St, Braddon. volstead.com.au
The Canberra Distillery: Not only do they make award-winning gin but there's a whisky too. The Old George Reserve is made from malted barley from the Riverina and then matured in old Pedro Ximenez barrels stored in ramshackle machinery shed on the banks of Lake George. It recently won a bronze medal at The American Distilling Institute's 2023 International Spirits Competition. $130 for 500ml. 44%ABV. thecanberradistillery.com.au
The Whisky Show: Hold out until June 24 for this festival of whisky. There'll be more than 60 whiskies from all over the world and each three-hour session offers tastings and more. There's also a rare whisky bar with some old and rare samples available for purchase. The Fitters Workshop, Kingston. Tickets $125. thewhiskylist.com.au
Mandarin Old Fashioned with Hot Honey
One of last year's foodie trends was hot honey - the spicy result of infusing warmed honey with fresh or dried chillies. Here it combines with the acidic sweetness of mandarin juice to create a special, wintery Old Fashioned, just in time for World Whisky Day. Try it with our Old George Reserve, made here in Canberra and aged just up the road in a shed by a lake ... that isn't always there.
Ingredients
100ml mandarin juice
50ml honey
1/2 tsp chilli flakes
2 dashes bitters
100ml Old George Reserve Whisky
ice
Method
In a small saucepan gently warm the mandarin juice, honey and chilli flakes on low for two minutes. Do not allow to simmer. The flavours are infusing, not cooking. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Strain the mixture, reserving the liquid.
To two whisky glasses, add ice, a dash of bitters and 50ml whisky each. Top with equal parts infused mandarin juice and stir.
Serves 2.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
