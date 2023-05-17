The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Public sector wages grew 3 per cent in a year, the fastest in 10 years

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated May 17 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wages are accelerating at their fastest pace in more than a decade as public sector workers start to catch up with private sector pay gains but both still lag significantly behind inflation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.