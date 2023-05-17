Average public sector wages are growing at their fastest pace in a decade, as the tight labour market forces employers across the nation to increase pay to attract and retain staff.
Overall wages increased by 0.8 per cent in the March quarter to be 3.7 per cent higher than a year earlier - the strongest outcome since September 2012, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Contributing to the result was a 0.9 per cent salary increase for workers in the public sector, pushing the annual gain to 3 per cent, the best result since the March quarter in 2013.
Workers in the ACT enjoyed the largest pay increases in the country, rising an average 1.3 per cent in the first three months of the year. Among industries, those in education and training recorded the largest gains (1.5 per cent), followed by administration (1 per cent).
Unemployment is at a near 50-year low of 3.5 per cent and employers report one of the biggest constraints they face is finding the workers they need.
Strong demand for labour has driven a significant pick-up in wage growth after a decade of near-stagnation.
Two years ago the ABS's wage price index increased by just 1.4 per cent and was stuck below 2.5 per cent for most of the past decade.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government welcomed evidence of wage growth and dismissed concerns it could fuel inflation.
"When it comes to the cost-of-living pressures on working families, decent wage rises are part of the solution, not part of the problem," Dr Chalmers said.
"We don't have an inflation challenge in our economy because people are getting paid too much. What we need to do, and what we are doing in the budget, is dealing with these cost-of-living pressures without adding to inflation."
But shadow treasurer Angus Taylor accused the government of making the inflation problem worse through the spending announced in the budget.
"[The government] gives with one hand, while taking away with the other through higher prices and higher taxes," Mr Taylor told the National Press Club. "It means the Reserve Bank is slamming the brakes at the same time as the government has its foot on the accelerator. And when you do that - you wreck the engine."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
