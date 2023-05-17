Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has started a new pitch in the "teal fightback" plan, targeting the aspiration and enterprise of modern women while proposing the Liberals can be the "party of choice for women".
Ms Ley will on Thursday convene a women's economic security roundtable in Sydney, with the starting point listed as "nothing is off-limits, nothing is off the table, but nothing is yet adopted either".
Groups attending the roundtable, which is the first in a series, include the National Council of Women, Business and Professional Women NSW, Women's Network Australia, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Business Council of Australia.
Ms Ley said the Liberal party is looking at policy development in the areas of careers and retraining, flexible childcare, small business development and addressing inequity in superannuation.
"The Liberal party can be the party of choice for women. We must be. And that is why we are going to meet them where they are in life with new ideas and real solutions that help them," she said in a statement.
"I want the women of Australia to know that the Liberal Party that Peter Dutton and I lead will be back in your corner. We will support your career choices, we will look at ways to help you as you manage your work-life balance and we will help you secure your financial independence."
Ms Ley, who is also the opposition spokeswoman for women, wants the economy to be the central battleground in a plan to win back the inner-city seats lost to the independents in May 2022: North Sydney, Wentworth, Mackellar, Goldstein, Kooyong and Curtin.
The party also needs to address a parliamentary gender imbalance. As well as losing 19 seats in the election, the number of women Liberal MPs fell from 13 to nine.
Ms Ley rejects Finance Minister Katy Gallagher's description of the second Albanese budget as putting "women at the centre", criticising the welfare increases in the $14.6 billion cost-of-living package for being badged as women's policies.
She said she won't be trying for a welfare-first approach or try to outbid Labor on welfare.
"The Liberal party's values put us in the right space to support the enterprise and aspiration of modern Australian women - we want to give women more choices in life, not more demands," Ms Ley said.
"When the aspiration and enterprise of Australian women is supported, all Australians benefit."
While she said nothing is yet adopted, the Deputy Opposition Leader has criticised Labor for defunding the Career Revive program, which was supporting businesses to attract and retain women returning to work after a career break.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
