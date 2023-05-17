Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor has slammed Labor's recent moves on the gas industry, including proposed changes to the petroleum resources rent tax (PRRT), calling it "a death by a thousand cuts".
His comments suggest the Coalition is looking at opposing changes to the PRRT, which would net the government $2.4 billion over four years, including by limiting deductions for offshore liquefied natural gas projects.
The government has urged the Coalition to support the proposed gas tax changes but the opposition has yet to announce its position.
However, in an address to the National Press Club on Wednesday, Mr Taylor accused Labor of attacking the gas sector.
"Between the gas caps, the PRRT, the safeguard mechanism, delayed approvals and the abandoning of carbon capture and storage incentives, one of our largest export industries is under attack from this government," he said.
"It's death by a thousand cuts to an industry that has powered our nation and the economy for so many years."
When asked about the PRRT, Mr Taylor said he didn't want to get "ahead of our processes" but added that "if you want more of something, you don't tax it more".
"But that's what Labor has chosen to do here, and it's disappointing that that's their approach more generally," he said.
"We need the gas to ... bring down emissions and deliver affordable energy. And we will, for a number of years yet. So, taxing more strikes me as the wrong way to go about that."
READ MORE:
Labor's proposal includes recommendations from the Treasury Gas Transfer Pricing Review and the former Coalition government-commissioned Callaghan review, which found the current system was compromising the government's ability to raise revenue from the sector.
The war in Ukraine has helped gas companies make record profits, with LNG earnings estimated to reach $91 billion in 2022-23, three times that of 2020-21.
In a statement to The Canberra Times, a spokesperson from the Treasurer's office said "this process began under our predecessors, it has included substantial consultation with the industry and we encourage the Opposition to support these responsible changes".
If the opposition doesn't back the changes, Labor will need the Greens to get them through Parliament.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has previously said this was not what the industry wanted.
"My message to the Coalition is that every time they vacate the field on important, modest, responsible, but meaningful changes like what I'm proposing today, they deal the Greens in. And that's not something the industry wants," he told the ABC.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.