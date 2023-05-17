Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor has slammed Labor's recent moves on the gas industry, including proposed changes to the petroleum resources rent tax (PRRT), calling it "a death by a thousand cuts".
The war in Ukraine has helped gas companies make record profits. It is estimated LNG earnings will reach $91 billion in 2022-23, three times that of 2020-21.
In an address to the National Press Club on Wednesday, Mr Taylor accused Labor of attacking the gas sector, which he said Australia needed to bring down emissions and energy prices.
"Between the gas caps, the PRRT, the safeguard mechanism, delayed approvals and the abandoning of carbon capture and storage incentives, one of our largest export industries is under attack from this government," he said.
"It's death by a thousand cuts to an industry that has powered our nation and the economy for so many years."
The federal government delivered its second budget last week, with a $14.6 billion cost-of-living package, which included a $40 fortnightly boost for JobSeeker recipients and energy bill relief.
The government wants to fund that package partly from increased PRRT revenue worth $2.4 billion over four years, including by limiting deductions for offshore liquefied natural gas projects.
The proposal includes recommendations from the Treasury Gas Transfer Pricing Review and the former Coalition government-commissioned Callaghan review, which found the current system was compromising the government's ability to raise revenue from the sector.
The government has urged the Coalition to support the proposed gas tax changes but the opposition has yet to announce their position.
When asked about the proposed tax at the Press Club, Mr Taylor said he didn't want to get "ahead of our processes" but added that "if you want more of something, you don't tax it more".
"But that's what Labor has chosen to do here, and it's disappointing that that's their approach more generally," he said.
"We need the gas to ... bring down emissions and deliver affordable energy. And we will, for a number of years yet. So, taxing more strikes me as the wrong way to go about that."
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
