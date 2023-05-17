The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor accuses Labor of attacking gas sector

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated May 17 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor has slammed Labor's recent moves on the gas industry, including proposed changes to the petroleum resources rent tax (PRRT), calling it "a death by a thousand cuts".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.