The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Frosty mornings have arrived in Canberra, with majority below-zero minimum temperatures expected

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
May 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans may have experienced a brief respite from the record low temperatures earlier in the month, but it looks like the gaps between freezing days are shortening, and likely to become almost nonexistent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.