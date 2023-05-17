Canberrans may have experienced a brief respite from the record low temperatures earlier in the month, but it looks like the gaps between freezing days are shortening, and likely to become almost nonexistent.
From Thursday to Tuesday, Canberra is expected to record more minimum temperatures of below zero than above.
Wednesday reached a maximum of 14 degrees, with apparent temperatures of -1 recorded at Canberra Airport at 7.30am.
Thursday is predicted to fall to a minimum of -1 degrees, with patches of frost expected and a chance of early morning fog. Light winds will bring the partly cloudy day to a maximum temperature to a top of 14 degrees.
Sheep grazier warnings have been issued for the South Coast, Snowy Mountains as well as the ACT, which are likely to stick around for a number of days.
The forecast lowest minimum temperature for the remainder of the week is expected to arrive on Friday morning, with a freezing -2 degrees predicted.
Frost and fog is forecast before a sunny day helps bring the maximum temperature to 14 degrees.
The coldest maximum temperature is expected on Saturday, with a minimum of -1 degrees kicking things off in the morning before a maximum of just 13 degrees during the day.
Sunday is the only day with a minimum expected temperature in the positive numbers. The forecast for the day expects a minimum of 1, and a relatively warm maximum of 15.
It is also the only day where no fog is expected.
READ MORE:
The comparatively warmer weather is expected to continue on Monday, with a maximum temperature of 15 degrees forecast again after clouds clear in the morning. A minimum of -1 degrees is forecast however, and it may be no shock to hear morning frost is also expected.
Tuesday continues the trend of the week with a maximum of 14 degrees expected. Patches of more morning frost will disappear as the day goes on after a forecast minimum temperature of just -1.
Canberrans will likely see no snow despite the freezing temperatures, and are reminded that sprinklings of wintery conditions before the official start of the season is not uncommon.
"It's not unusual to have these bursts of winter-like weather, particularly in May," senior meteorologist Dean Narramore told The Canberra Times earlier this month.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.