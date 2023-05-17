Two men have been accused of breaching their bail after being found in the company of their partners.
ACT Policing's Family Violence Unit arrested a 22-year-old Belconnen man and a 44-year-old Florey man who were allegedly in breach of their family violence order.
Both were arrested and accused of breaching their bail, and the 44-year-old man was also charged with contravening a family violence order.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
