The Canberra Times

World Environment Day on June 5 focuses on plastic waste

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
#BeatPlasticPollution highlights how most of the 400 million tonnes of plastic produced every year ends up clogging our waterways and great outdoors. Picture Shutterstock
#BeatPlasticPollution highlights how most of the 400 million tonnes of plastic produced every year ends up clogging our waterways and great outdoors. Picture Shutterstock

It's not the Taj Mahal that comes to mind when remembering a trip to India, but rather the excess of plastic bags discarded along the super highway linking the tourist attraction to New Delhi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.