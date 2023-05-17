It's not the Taj Mahal that comes to mind when remembering a trip to India, but rather the excess of plastic bags discarded along the super highway linking the tourist attraction to New Delhi.
More than 240 million inhabitants live in Uttar Pradesh, home to the Taj Mahal. Where once they left food scraps in outdoor bins for cows to eat, most residents now use plastic bags to dispose of leftovers. Those discarded bags are choking the environment.
While a similar affliction does not blight Australia's treasured landmarks, such as Uluru and the Sydney Opera House, we have exported much of our plastic problem to other countries, including India. In July 2021, as several states banned single-use plastics, we increased our plastic waste exports to India, Vietnam and Malaysia, according to a report published by the Geneva Environment Network.
That has led to the United Nations making #BeatPlasticPollution the theme of this year's World Environment Day, held on June 5. Most of the 400 million tonnes of plastic produced yearly clogs our environment, often with developing countries bearing the brunt of the problem.
In 2021, Australia and India embarked on a three-year collaboration project to identify the extent of plastic waste and find innovative ways to manage such waste. A report is expected in the coming months. Globally, the United Nations Environment Program is taking a three-pronged approach to ending plastic pollution in its current round of negotiations in Paris.
Policymakers want governments to reuse, recycle and re-orient plastics in a bid to cut pollution by 80 per cent by 2040. The approach involves reusing plastic with schemes such as packaging returns, removing fossil fuel subsidies, enforcing greater recycling efforts and using alternative materials, such as paper, for plastic wrappers and sachets.
"If we follow this road map ... we can deliver major economic, social and environmental wins," program executive director Inger Andersen said. Individually, we can help limit plastic waste by saying "no" to plastic cutlery and straws, avoiding goods with excessive plastic packaging and reusing disposable goods such as shopping bags and water bottles.
It's 50 years since the inaugural World Environment Day was held, and since then, environmentalists have notched several wins, including helping to restore the ozone layer and lessening the impact of acid rain. On June 5, let's do our bit and see if we can replace plastic for the day with renewables.
