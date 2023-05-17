Ammar Abu Shamleh's account of his family's Nakba or catastrophe ("Shared goal of liberated Palestine unites families across ocean", canberratimes.com.au, May 15) leaves out some crucial facts. The only reason any Arabs in Israel left their land was because of the war of aggression launched against Israel as soon as it declared independence within the boundaries allocated it by the UN. It was attacked by its Arab neighbours and much of the Arab community living within its borders.