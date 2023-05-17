Some time ago, in my capacity as a marriage celebrant, I was asked to marry a terminally ill patient in Calvary Hospital. I needed a medical certificate from her treating doctor to give to births, deaths, and Marriages so they could waive the one month waiting period.
Many years ago her young son had tragically died and she subsequently divorced. She was now anxious to remarry the father of her child. According to her religious beliefs she would only be reunited with her son in death if she were married to his father.
I imagined it would be quite straight forward. Instead I was told no medical certificate would be supplied. I was also told she had failed a mental competency test the day before. She had been in great pain and heavily medicated.
This day, with much less medication, she was completely lucid and able to give me full and informed consent to the marriage.
I then approached the patient's GP who could not have been more helpful.
I returned to the hospital where family members had gathered. The couple held hands as I quietly married them. They kissed and she said: "Now I can be with my son".
A week later she died peacefully and at peace.
Ammar Abu Shamleh's article is timely given it is the 75th anniversary of the Nakba ... a day infamous for the displacement of Palestinians from their homeland.
The same barbarity continues today. The daily life that Palestinians experience everyday, is to be utterly condemned.
The least we can do is to support Palestine's recognition as an independent state, as the majority of UN members have done.
Ammar Abu Shamleh's account of his family's Nakba or catastrophe ("Shared goal of liberated Palestine unites families across ocean", canberratimes.com.au, May 15) leaves out some crucial facts. The only reason any Arabs in Israel left their land was because of the war of aggression launched against Israel as soon as it declared independence within the boundaries allocated it by the UN. It was attacked by its Arab neighbours and much of the Arab community living within its borders.
Abu Shamleh complains about the checkpoints, but they are only there out of necessity - to prevent Palestinian terrorists entering pre-1967 Israel to bomb and shoot civilians, while Israeli troops only entered the al-Aqsa Mosque to evict rioting Palestinians who had stockpiled explosives, Molotov cocktails and rocks.
He wants a liberated Palestine. That could have happened in 2000, 2001 or 2008, when the Palestinians were offered a state in accordance with internationally agreed parameters, but each time, their leaders refused without even further negotiation. They have for years refused to even talk.
Bradley Perrett's contribution to The Canberra Times Defence Review (canberratimes.com.au, May 17) portrays a scenario in which an enemy force seizes a foreign island and uses it to threaten Australia's interests. The Army, in turn, is "projected onto" the island with the task of "removing the threat". Sounds easy, but the reality is very different.
Having taken the island by force, the enemy would undoubtedly set about defending it; making the possibility of an unopposed landing by the Army, such as at San Carlos (East Falklands), remote. It is likely available landing sites would be limited using obstacles and mines. Defences would be well concealed and protected against bombardment.
The task would be made much more difficult given the army's combat power is being significantly constrained by the Defence Strategic Review; specifically, the number of Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) to be acquired has been reduced by over 70 per cent.
AFVs are an essential component of combined arms teams which form the basis of ground force tactics. They provide both the direct firepower necessary to support infantry in capturing enemy objectives and the mobile combat power on which shock action depends.
Without AFVs, the army's capability options are constrained to an unacceptable degree; the cost will be counted in infantry lives.
Long gone are the days when charities were happy with one-off donations. These days, most want you to sign up to a giving program and what better place to recruit donors than the entrance to your supermarket.
Yes, there are whales, forests, dogs and cats, war victims, refugees, oceans, under-resourced schools, disabled people, research institutes, sick children, environmental hotspots, struggling farmers, people sleeping rough and many other worthy causes that need help.
And, yes, the pamphlet wielding spruikers are usually trying to earn a meagre income based on donations they solicit.
But, is it too much to ask that I be permitted to choose my charities and my groceries without being made to feel like a social pariah?
The plea for a Voice for our First Nations people is a recognition that democracy (our way) doesn't work for them. There are decades of "voices" gathering dust in cabinet and departmental advice.
The problem is the lack of political will to act on the collective advice. I've always supported a treaty and better conditions for our first Australians but I'll vote no because it fails to address the real problem.
I hope that all of the anti-Voice bush lawyers fond of airing their amateur legal opinions in these columns take note of the findings of the parliamentary joint select committee established to consider the proposed wording for the referendum.
Based on the opinions of the best constitutional lawyers in the country, including the Commonwealth Solicitor-General, the wording for the referendum has been endorsed as legally sound.
Any further letters to these columns suggesting otherwise should be seen for what they are - the disingenuous, ill-informed baseless opinions of rear guard activists.
I am appalled at the dictatorial decision to arbitrarily and quickly acquire Calvary hospital without consultation with relevant personnel or the general public. With the ACT government unable to fix the myriad problems constantly being reported at Canberra Hospital it seems ludicrous for this government to take over another hospital.
My husband and I have been hospitalised at Calvary for serious illnesses a number of times over several decades. From the moment we landed in the ED until discharge we were given superior care and compassion. At no time was religion mentioned.
Naturally no hospital provides all the different services required by the community but these services can be accessed easily at alternative locations.
For many years, I have been horrified that an ACT government public hospital and our only palliative care specialist unit could not offer the full suite of women's reproductive health care or be ready to offer an assisted dying service to Canberrans who required these services.
The Little Company of Mary follow the values of the Catholic Church and have the lease on the buildings and service provision. I understand they were unwilling to offer those services in the future.
I am one of the majority of Canberrans who are not Catholic and yet my values were not respected or accommodated by the Little Sisters of Mary.
I had to travel elsewhere for my reproductive health care and, once the legislation is passed, would have had no access to assisted dying in the main palliative care facility in the city.
Thank you ACT government for taking over a public hospital where the lease holder was unwilling to provide the full range of services.
I look forward to reading that Claire Holland House will no longer be run by the Little Company of Mary to the rules of the Catholic Church.
I live in Garran. For about 50 years we had a hardware shop in Phillip. Then it went. Now, to buy a hinge or screw or tool of any sort, there is a choice of three hardware stores all pretty equidistant and approximately 10 kilometres away in Fyshwick, Tuggeranong or Belconnen.
Could I live in any other city in Australia and be placed in this dilemma? Mind you, if I want to buy a new or used car there are about five options on my doorstep.
Unfortunately, at this stage I still more frequently require a hardware item than another new car. One supposes that some town planning goes on behind the scenes. I just wish it was a bit more evident.
What went wrong with the partnership between the Catholic Church and the ACT government on Calvary? It seems to me our local government is determined to enforce its own dictatorship.
Why, when we constantly hear about the issues affecting the running of the Canberra Hospital, do the ACT government think they can manage two public hospitals? This is not a religious issue. Calvary isn't broke so don't fix it.
If Dutton was sincere in his convictions about sports wagering's ruthless targeting of young people why use his budget-in-reply speech to proclaim his Damascene revelation? He could have done something about this when in government.
Further to the article "Fake views: Calls to ban artificial turf in new buildings" (canberratimes.com.au, May 14) artificial grass doesn't provide food for living creatures. It restricts access to the soil for burrowing insects and to the ground above for worms.
If we are to have 1.5 million migrants over five years will they be screened for mental as well as physical deficiencies? We have enough traumatised people of our own.
Opposition politicians often talk seriously about nuclear power and a fast train service between Sydney, Canberra, and Melbourne. But they've never been serious. When in power little or nothing is done.
I understand Prime Minister Albanese's ambition to be the first PM not to break an election promise. But what if an election promise proves to be bad for the economy and many Australians? I submit this is the case with regard to the stage three tax cuts.
A Nine columnist suggests Dutton is dog whistling on migration. But Crispin Hull thinks Dutton is on the right track on migration levels. Who is correct?
Investigations by the ABC ombudsman into the disgraceful coverage of the coronation are welcome. However Parliament should impose a five per cent reduction on the broadcaster's budget. If the only language the broadcaster understands is a fine then Parliament should do that.
No, no, no! Maribelle Yung, please don't advocate walking on the right side into oncoming traffic on the shared paths. Having everyone keeping to one side is essential to orderly path use. Everyone benefits with all traffic travelling on the left and overtaking on the right.
The human race will still need coal in the short-term.
