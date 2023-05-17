The Canberra Times
What role do religious beliefs play in Calvary decisions?

By Letters to the Editor
May 18 2023 - 5:30am
A Canberra marriage celebrant says Calvary did not co-operate when a dying patient wanted to remarry her ex-husband. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Some time ago, in my capacity as a marriage celebrant, I was asked to marry a terminally ill patient in Calvary Hospital. I needed a medical certificate from her treating doctor to give to births, deaths, and Marriages so they could waive the one month waiting period.

