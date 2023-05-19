The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

If Scotland can do it, why can't Australia? What happens when you take kids out of prisons

By Andrew Fraser
May 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protesters rally against a plan to move juvenile inmates out of Banksia Hill to an adult maximum security prison. Picture AAP
Protesters rally against a plan to move juvenile inmates out of Banksia Hill to an adult maximum security prison. Picture AAP

As 2022 closed, West Australia's main juvenile detention centre, Banksia Hill, grabbed national attention when one of its buildings was burned to the ground by rioting inmates who scaled the fences in a stand-off with the riot squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.