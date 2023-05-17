Albert Hopoate admits he was a little worried Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart might not keep his promise to bring him straight back in after missing a game to go to his sister Laumaile's wedding.
But his faith and career-best form has been repaid in spades with a two-year contract extension.
Coincidentally his re-signing has come just days before he faces his old NRL club, Manly, at Canberra Stadium on Sunday, where he'll come up against a former Raider who played a massive role in helping him overcome back-to-back knee reconstructions as an 18 and 19-year-old.
Hopoate was full of praise for Lachlan Croker, the Sea Eagles hooker helping him through the tough times.
The 22-year-old has played eight NRL games this season - the most he's managed in a campaign in his 20-game career.
He's also in career-best form, highlighted by the fact he's keeping both Xavier Savage and Nick Cotric out of the team.
Cotric will return from a hamstring injury in NSW Cup this weekend.
The Canberra Times revealed Hopoate was willing to play against Canterbury in Magic Round and miss his sister's wedding, but Stuart reassured him he would keep his spot upon his return.
He returned for the win over Parramatta, scoring a try, making three tackle busts, an offload and running for 129 metres.
Hopoate was glad to have a coach who was so family orientated.
"I was a bit worried. When I was asking him I said, 'If you want me to play I'll play', but he guaranteed my spot the next week and told me to go to the wedding and that it was just a game of football," he said.
"It was really comfortable talking to him about it because I come from a big family so family's very important to me.
"Having a club and a coach that's really family orientated is good."
Hopoate played five games for Manly in 2020 before joining the Green Machine the following year.
He made his debut alongside Croker, who came through the Raiders' junior ranks.
Croker's also had his issues with knee reconstructions and was an important shoulder for Hopoate to lean on after going through two of his own.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Now he's put that all behind him to be in career-best form and he was looking forward to coming up against his old teammate.
"I was at Manly at the time and had a few older boys who kept pushing me through and I had boys in rehab that really helped me," Hopoate said.
"All credit to the boys that kept me going. This is my dream so I didn't want to give up on my dream so young and I'm grateful I'm here today.
"Lachlan Croker is one of the role models for me because he went through the same thing when I was going through ACL [reconstructions].
"We were going through it together so it'll be pretty funny going up against him this weekend."
NRL ROUND 12
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.