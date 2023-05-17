The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Wallaroo Grace Kemp takes chance to be part of Canberra Raiders NRLW history

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 17 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies star Grace Kemp is giving up the chance to play for the Wallaroos to create history with the Raiders. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Brumbies star Grace Kemp is giving up the chance to play for the Wallaroos to create history with the Raiders. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Talk about dedication. Grace Kemp is giving up the chance to play for her country to be part of Canberra Raiders history - in a game she's never played.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.