It's not just South Sydney that has a proud Indigenous history - the Canberra Raiders' inaugural captain David Grant was a proud Indigenous man after all.
So it shouldn't be surprising the Green Machine's Indigenous jersey is on the verge of selling out.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner felt that could happen this weekend, when they take on Manly at Canberra Stadium on Sunday as part of Indigenous Round.
They'll be represented by Jack Wighton, Jamal Fogarty and Sebastian Kris, while Xavier Savage will play NSW Cup.
The jersey's been designed by Eddie Longford, with input from the Raiders' Indigenous players, and has drawn inspiration from key locations in Ngunnawal and Ngambri country - like the Murrumbidgee River.
It also bears the Raiders' players totems - the crocodile, emu, goanna and eagle.
Wighton will also wear special boots, stunningly designed by Indigenous artist Daren Dunn.
"I would anticipate they will sellout this weekend," Furner said.
"They're a really nicely designed jersey. We've been recognising Indigenous Round for a long time now - the game and the club.
"I know Souths talk about their Indigenous heritage, but we've certainly got a very strong one.
"Country NSW is where a lot of Indigenous players play rugby league. Our first ever captain was Indigenous."
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (C), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. James Schiller, 19. Hohepa Puru, 20. Brad Schneider, 21. Corey Harawira-Naera, 22. Nick Cotric.
Sea Eagles squad: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jason Saab, 3. Brad Parker, 4. Tolutau Koula, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Josh Schuster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8. Taniela Paseka, 9. Lachlan Croker, 10. Sean Keppie, 11. Haumole Olakau'atu, 12. Ben Trbojevic, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton, 15. Samuela Fainu, 16. Ethan Bullemor, 17. Ben Condon. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Morgan Harper, 20. Cooper Johns, 21. Morgan Boyle, 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong.
