The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Who cares what Martha Stewart thinks?

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
May 20 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As a professional observer, it's everyday people that fascinate me most. Picture Shutterstock
As a professional observer, it's everyday people that fascinate me most. Picture Shutterstock

Martha Stewart has posed provocatively on the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 81.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.