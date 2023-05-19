But then I think about all the messages it sends, to people of all ages, and how much it diverges from the life I and my family and my friends are actually living, today, right now. I think, after the only microsecond of reflection I can bear to spare on this silliness, that this is the crux of my irritation, the dissonance so much of popular culture has with the way things really are. I would just like to think that the average 81-year-old is enjoying the kind of life we've all been promised by that age, one where you really don't need to care what you look like or how pretty your cheekbones are. Unless of course these things are very, very important to you, in which case, go right ahead. You get out that swimsuit, get yourself to a botox clinic in readiness, and I'll just back away and get on with looking forward to that other kind of old age I've just described.