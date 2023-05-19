Martha Stewart has posed provocatively on the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 81.
Despite a predictable array of very readable commentary both for and against this move, it's a revelation that has, on the whole, left me wholly unimpressed.
The sight of an 81-year-old woman - an incredibly accomplished businesswoman whose very name is a byword for power and self-control, criminal convictions for insider trading notwithstanding - getting her cleavage out on the cover of a crappy magazine caused a wave of actual, physical boredom, if such a sensation can be described in such a way. It made me so bored that I shuddered a deep shudder of impotent, rageful lack of interest, before clicking out of the story. It's so of its time, so predictable, that I can't even find the energy, not that anyone's asked, to engage in a feminist rant.
But then I think about all the messages it sends, to people of all ages, and how much it diverges from the life I and my family and my friends are actually living, today, right now. I think, after the only microsecond of reflection I can bear to spare on this silliness, that this is the crux of my irritation, the dissonance so much of popular culture has with the way things really are. I would just like to think that the average 81-year-old is enjoying the kind of life we've all been promised by that age, one where you really don't need to care what you look like or how pretty your cheekbones are. Unless of course these things are very, very important to you, in which case, go right ahead. You get out that swimsuit, get yourself to a botox clinic in readiness, and I'll just back away and get on with looking forward to that other kind of old age I've just described.
Now to a tangential, vaguely related anecdote. A few weeks ago, while on the long and varied car commute to school - one that takes in an equestrian park, several stands of poplars, a burgeoning new town centre, the Lodge and Parliament House - we pulled up at some traffic lights, where I noticed a young woman waiting to cross. Like most people out and about at 8.52am, she was in office wear, but what caught my eye was the fact that she was effusively grooving away to whatever was piping through her large headphones. Her eyes were closed, and she was clearly lost in the moment, enjoying the music, oblivious to who might be watching. The green man flashed, and she bopped across the road, still deep in her own personal dance party.
"Hey, check her out," I instructed my girls in the back. As a journalist - a professional observer - I am adamant that the world around them be registered and taken in, things be noted, details appraised. I'm dreading the age at which the kids will no longer look up from their phones, ignoring daily life teeming around them. So I point things out along the way - a cool vintage car, changing leaves, swooping birds, bad drivers, road workers who never appear to be doing any actual work at the actual moments we pass them.
The woman swayed out of our vision. My eldest, who recently turned 11, was silent for a time. Then she piped up.
"Wow," she said. "Everyone has a story."
It was my turn to be silent, winded as I was by the ensuing suckerpunch of pride. Yes! I wanted to shout, yes they do! Everyone is a separate person, a separate "me", with their own thoughts and feelings. And it doesn't matter how they look! It doesn't matter whether the world thinks they really need to take their clothes off and pose provocatively like a silly doll!
It's much more important to understand that there are as many ways to live as there are people, and that you are but one of these, moving through the world on your own path, one that will weave alongside and over and through those of others. And everyone has their own story, their own version of their own life. Knowing this is what makes us compassionate. It's what separates us from being savages.
The exchange instantly brought to mind the author Elizabeth Strout, whose novels are beloved for focusing almost exclusively on ordinary, everyday people living out their lives, mostly in small-town America. They're the kind of novels I find both wondrous and unspeakably comforting.
I had the opportunity to interview Strout a couple of years ago - a career highlight - and she told me about her endless, endless fascination with the lives of others. No life, she said, was too big or too small to write about, to elevate. She also told me one of her signature anecdotes, about giving a talk at a local library about her writing. In the talk, she spoke about the art of inhabiting the minds of others, or at least trying to as much as possible. Later, a woman who had been in the audience approached her.
"She said, 'That was really interesting - I've never once thought what it was like to be another person'," Strout said.
"I nearly died. And I thought, that's so interesting! What's it like to be you? What's going on in your head?"
I do wonder, sometimes, what's going on in the head of someone like Martha Stewart, someone unfathomably rich and highly regarded. But I find myself stepping out of that wonder very quickly, because it all seems so bland. Seeing oneself reflected endlessly in the regard of others will never hold the appeal of a young woman at the traffic lights, discovering some new music (what was she listening to?), and revelling in some kind of private joy.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
