Not only is she a fashion designer and expert on collectables, but Claudia Chan Shaw is also a sought-after speaker on subjects from art deco architecture to the evolution of the shoe.
The Molonglo Plains chapter of the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Societies was able to snare her for two lectures - broken up by morning tea, of course - on Wednesday in Queanbeyan.
ADFAS is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers, bringing lectures on the arts to their communities.
Molonglo Plains chair Lindy Ross was delighted to have Claudia speak to more than 50 members and guests.
"Not only is she a stunner, she's one of the most popular speakers on the circuit," Lindy said.
Claudia, who with her mother Vivian ran Vivian Chan Shaw knitwear, presented entertaining talks on fashion in Australia the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s as well as the evolution of the shoe. Just as important were the social forces that shaped the fashion.
Claudia recalled how men threatened to divorce their wives if they cut their hair into a bob in the 1920s. Clothing rations during World War Two meant pleats and cuffs and other superfluous additions were done away with on designs to save on material.
Claudia was "inspired and enriched" by the Australian designers who paved the way for her, including the early couturiers Beril Jents and Hall Ludlow.
"They were pioneers who dared to be different," she said.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
