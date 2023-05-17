The Canberra Times
Feeling cold? More than three-quarters of homes in southern Australia are too cold

By Cynthia Faye Barlow, Emma Baker, Lyrian Daniel
Updated May 17 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
Every winter we hear about soaring energy bills and people's inability to stay warm. But, until now, we haven't really known just how cold Australian homes are. Our newly published research suggests around four out of five of Australian homes fail to meet World Health Organisation minimum standards for warmth.

