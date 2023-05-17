With nearly the highest unemployment rate in 50 years, many Canberra businesses are having to pull out all the stops to attract and keep staff.
Despite this, Michael Ma said he has not struggled to employ workers at his cafe, Capital Eatery in the city.
He pays above the award wage, works hard to maintain a positive work environment and makes sure no one goes hungry - literally.
"I like to make sure all my staff are fed," he said.
"They get free coffee, they get free food."
Mr Ma said he pays workers more to make up for the busy working environment.
"It does get super hectic sometimes," he said.
"We are quite a busy cafe, [and] I believe that everyone should be paid what they deserve. So if you come to work at such a busy environment, you should be paid more.
"[And] if the work environment operates more like a family, everything is just synchronised much better."
Wages increased by 3.7 per cent from March 2022 to March 2023.
This is the biggest increase since September 2012, the Australia Bureau of Statistics said.
ACT workers had higher pay increases than anyone else in the country.
Employers are also trying to appeal to workers by offering more flexibility, perks and remote work, Canberra Business Chamber board member Kimberley Ohayon said.
"But not every business is in a position to do this - especially in an environment of inflation, high interest rates and where discretionary consumer spending is slowing," she said.
"Many businesses across Canberra are raising wages to attract and retain people but this adds pressure to their operational costs and could impact long-term sustainability when compiled with other cost pressures.
"Some [businesses] have had to adjust their trading hours or in the worst case scenario, close altogether as the challenge becomes unmanageable for some business owners."
Staffing has also been a struggle for Canberra businesses, but post-COVID economic pressures have made things harder, recruiter Jonathon Andrade said.
"There are even less staff on the market and it has turned Canberra into a revolving door of staff," Mr Andrade, who is Agency Owner of Frontline Hospitality ACT and Southern NSW, said.
"It is tricky finding the right, qualified staff members and smaller venues who can't offer above market salaries are struggling to keep staff.
"Most employees get a much larger pay rise when leaving for a new job than if they stay.
"The South Coast is especially seeing a rise in salaries but it is happening in Canberra [as well]."
In addition to using recruiters, Mr Andrade recommended employers advertise positions on social media.
"Less candidates [rely] on job boards these days as well and more of them relying on social posts," he said.
The Business Chamber hopes to see more collaboration between the business community and ACT government to help attract more talent to Canberra.
"We need collaborative strategies to address the challenge of workforce shortages attract talent here," Ms Ohayon said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
