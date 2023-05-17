The Canberra Times

Nick Kyrgios reveals family heartbreak, French Open withdrawal

Updated May 17 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Kyrgios has reportedly withdrawn from the French Open but is keen to play Wimbledon. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Nick Kyrgios has reportedly withdrawn from the French Open but is keen to play Wimbledon. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

Canberra tennis star Nick Kyrgios has paid tribute to his grandmother after she passed away this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.