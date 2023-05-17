Primary schools across the ACT are putting on their walking shoes to get moving and learn road safety skills this Friday.
Nationwide "Walk Safely to School Day" is encouraging students to live a more active lifestyle and walk to and from school.
Ainslie Primary School is joining the festivities with students walking to school together from three meeting points in the community.
Teachers from Ainslie Primary School, Carolyn McLeod and Wayde Margetts, have incorporated walking regularly throughout the school year and said the event is a great way to celebrate those efforts.
"It is a good way to have an educational focus and still learn about road safety and walking together safely in our community," Ms McLeod said.
Ms Margetts said it is always good to be active and walking to school helps students to be part of the community.
"You notice your surroundings, see people and it is much more of a social experience," Ms Margetts said.
"Walking to school safely is about students getting skills that can be in place anytime they go walking in the community."
Ainslie Primary School gets students to think about and assess the risks before they head out on a walk.
"We always get them to think about what could go wrong and to be prepared. They think of things like earthquakes, which we can't do much about, or about safely crossing the road," Ms Margetts said.
The students can then think of road-safe solutions to use during their walks.
Ainslie IGA has donated fruit for Friday's walk, the school canteen will have special menu items and students can earn points for their house group by joining the event.
Friday, May 19, marks the 24th anniversary of National Walk to School Safely Day, with the event still championing road safety and children's health.
Pedestrian Council of Australia CEO Harold Scruby said it is important for children to learn good road safety skills.
"You always see such dangerous behaviour around schools and we want parents and carers to understand and teach road safety," Mr Scruby said.
"We need to teach children good road safety rules and our primary message is that until they are 10 years old, children must always hold hands with an adult when crossing the road."
Mr Scruby also recommended holding a child's hand on the footpath until they are eight and never letting a child under the age of 10 cross the road alone.
Walking to school has more benefits than just learning road safety skills, Mr Scruby said.
"Australian children are rapidly becoming the most obese in the western world," he said. "We understand many parents are time poor, but you need to invest in your child's health and walking is the best method to get kids healthy."
Mr Scruby said walking to school helps to build exercise and physical activity into a daily routine.
"If you are not walking to the bus stop or all the way to school, why not consider leaving your car a good distance from the school?"
"[Good health] won't come for free, you've got to get out there and pound the pavement and get moving."
