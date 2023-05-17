The Canberra Times
Canberra school students to take part in Walk Safely to School Day

By Erin Constable
May 18 2023 - 5:30am
Ainslie Primary School year 6 students Niamh Kleeman-Dowd, Esther McAlary-Crispin, Alex Young, Elsa Foster, Anna Jackson, Tia Barrimore, Lily Reid, Perry Oates will participate in walk to school safely day. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Primary schools across the ACT are putting on their walking shoes to get moving and learn road safety skills this Friday.

