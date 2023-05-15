Digital marketing Adelaide: A guide to transitioning from traditional to digital marketing

Businesses must step up their marketing game to remain competitive. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



In the early 20th century, marketing was predominantly traditional. It started with humble roots: flyers, newspapers, billboards, radios, televisions, and more-all these were the go-to ways of advertising a product or service. But with the rise of technology and digital media, marketing has evolved significantly. Digital marketing is here to stay, and businesses need to learn to transition their marketing efforts from traditional to digital.

This article will provide an overview of digital marketing, why it's important, and how to make the transition smoothly and successfully.

What is digital marketing?

Digital marketing is the promotion of products or services through digital channels. It's an umbrella term encompassing various online activities, including search engine optimisation (SEO), content marketing, pay-per-click (PPC), and more.

Unlike traditional marketing that utilises physical mediums, which can be costly, digital marketing is much more cost-efficient, enabling businesses like yours to reach a broader audience with less financial and resource commitment.

In fact, the global digital marketing industry is anticipated to hit a whopping USD$786.2 billion by 2026 at an annual growth rate of 13.9% during the forecasted period. This figure shows how much digital marketing has grown in recent years and businesses need to explore the opportunities it can offer.

Types of digital marketing strategies

Online marketing has various components. Each has its unique purpose and methods of delivering results. Here are the key digital marketing strategies you need to know:

1. SEO

Sometimes, marketing strategy and SEO are used interchangeably in online conversations, but these terms aren't the same. SEO is a subset of digital marketing that focuses on website optimisation to increase organic traffic from search engines. You can try here or other reliable sources online to learn more about the difference between SEO and marketing strategy.

To leverage the potential of SEO, here are some of the best practices you can implement:

Research relevant keywords: Did you know that Google processes over Did you know that Google processes over 9 billion searches per day ? That's a staggering number of searches, meaning you must understand what keywords people use when looking for a solution or product online. Of course, you can't just pick keywords randomly and expect them to work. It's best to perform keyword research to identify relevant words or phrases related to your brand. Such terms should be present in your content, titles, meta descriptions, and other parts of the website. This will help you rank and increase visibility on the search engine result pages (SERPs).

Optimise website for mobile devices: Mobile-friendly website is now a must. Mobile-friendly website is now a must. A recent study revealed that 60.66% of traffic comes from mobile devices. This makes it crucial to optimise your site to deliver the best user experience. You can use a responsive design approach to ensure your website is compatible with all devices, regardless of screen size. It'll help you drive more organic traffic and improve conversions.

Build quality backlinks: Backlinks are crucial for SEO. Search engines use them to determine the website's credibility and authority. You can use link-building techniques to acquire quality backlinks, such as guest blogging, broken link building, content syndicating, and more. With more links pointing to your domain, it'll receive higher scores in the SERPs. Link building can be tedious, but it's worth the effort.

It's also worth noting that SEO requires dedication, consistency, and patience. It may take some time to see results, but the effort will pay off in the long run.

You can partner with a digital marketing agency or SEO specialist to get the most out of your campaigns. There's nothing more satisfying than seeing your brand on the first page of search engine results.

2. Social media marketing

Social media has the most active users, with approximately 4.59 billion as of 2022. Its large user base and high engagement rate make it an ideal platform to promote your brand. You can connect with your target audience by creating accounts on different social media channels.

Here are some helpful tips to get started with social media marketing:

Identify your goals: What are the objectives of your social media campaigns? Do you want to build brand awareness, improve traffic, or generate leads? Knowing your goals from the get-go can help create a focused and purposeful technique.

Analyse your target market: Who are your ideal customers? What platforms do they use, and what type of content do they prefer? This information will guide you in creating content that resonates with your audience.

Post compelling, relevant, and timely content: Social media users love fresh, interesting content. You can post blogs, videos, infographics, and other quality pieces to grab their attention. The right content allows you to establish a solid connection with your prospects. Scheduling posts in advance can help you stay on top of the trends and maintain a consistent presence on different platforms. You can use analytics to track the performance and measure the success of your campaigns.

Engage with your followers: Social media marketing isn't about posting content; it's also about engaging with your followers. You can respond to their comments, messages, and reviews or even start with conversations. This approach shows that you value them and appreciate their opinions.

Use the right channel: Every social media channel is different and caters to a specific audience. For example, LinkedIn is best suited for B2B companies as it has a more professional atmosphere, Meta is ideal for B2C businesses because of its eCommerce features, and Instagram works better for brands targeting young adults or for visual-based content marketing. In other words, pick the most appropriate platform for your niche.

As you can see, social media marketing is a powerful tool for boosting brand awareness and building relationships with your target market. Implementing these strategies can significantly impact your bottom line and help you achieve your business goals.

3. Email marketing

Emails have been around since the Internet began, and it remains one of the most effective tools to market your brand online. In fact, 99% of people check their emails daily. However, email marketing isn't just about sending generic newsletters. You need to craft personalised messages tailored to your customer's needs.

To help you out, here's a quick guide:

Craft an enticing subject line: Your subject line is the first thing your readers see, so it needs to be catchy and attention-grabbing. Use phrases like "Limited Time Offer" or "Exclusive Discount Just For You" to encourage them to open your email.

Keep it personal: Personalisation is key to email marketing. Address your customers by name and use their past purchase history to craft unique messages. A well-thought-out message will make your readers feel more valued and connected to your brand.

Segment your list: Segmenting your email list based on demographics, interests, and other factors allow you to send more personalised messages. You can also target different segments with different offers to maximise engagement. This, in turn, can increase open rates and click-through rates.

Include a call-to-action: You want your readers or subscribers to take action after reading your emails. This can be anything from signing up for a free trial or visiting your online store. CTA should be clear, concise, and easy to understand. The goal is to encourage recipients to take the desired action and make a purchase.

Analyse the results: Track and analyse your email campaigns to see which ones are performing well and which need improvement. This data will give you valuable insights into where to focus more effort.

Other marketers might think that email marketing is outdated, but it's still one of the most relevant and productive tactics for driving conversions. Take advantage of the definitive guide above to reap the rewards.

4. PPC advertising

Pay-per-click is an online advertisement where you pay for every click on your ad. Like SEO, it's excellent to drive targeted traffic to your website and move them further down the sales funnel.

PPC ads usually appear on search engine results and social media platforms, making them highly visible to users. You can use this campaign to retarget people who visited your site but didn't make a purchase. The great thing about PPC is that you can control your budget and set daily, weekly, or monthly limits.

Why should you transition to digital marketing?

Did you know that 69% of the global population (4.9 billion people) use the Internet actively? This number will continue to grow at a yearly rate of 4%, which illustrates that going digital is no longer an option but a requirement to stay afloat in today's modern age.

To give you insights into why transitioning to digital marketing can be your business's game-changer, here are some of the most notable advantages:

Target the right audience: Traditional marketing can't offer you this kind of advantage-to target your message precisely and accurately. Unlike traditional, digital marketing can use data points such as gender, age, location, interests, and more to reach the right audience.

Boost brand awareness: Being visible on digital platforms isn't an easy feat. But online marketing can help you reach the right people with fewer efforts and resources, thus building a solid rapport with consumers and giving them a better understanding of your company's identity.

Get more engagement: 70% of people feel more connected to brands that interact with them online. Digital marketing is interactive, allowing for two-way communication with your customers. Through digital mediums like social media and live chat, you can easily engage with your target market in real-time. This, in turn, can foster loyalty and trust, which are necessary for your business's success.

Improve ROI: As a marketer or business owner, your goal is to generate positive return on investment (ROI) results. Digital marketing delivers big time-it gives you a much higher ROI when done correctly. Why? Because it helps you generate more leads, conversions, and sales without the hefty cost of traditional mediums. After all, the more you acquire leads, the bigger your sales will be. This strategy can drastically improve your bottom line.

Gain valuable insights: Online marketing enables you to track your campaign's performance and gain insights into customer behaviour. This approach allows you to adjust your strategies on the go and focus on activities that work best for your business. More importantly, it'll help you make an informed decision as you plan your next marketing moves.

These are a few compelling reasons why transitioning to digital marketing can benefit your business. As you take this leap, there are strategies and practices you must follow to make your digital marketing effort a big success.

How to make a smooth transition to digital marketing

Now that you've learned about the components and importance of digital marketing, it's time to make a smooth transition. Here are some methods for making a successful switch:

Have a plan: Before you start any new venture, having a plan is a must. Determine what your goals are, assess your current situation, and develop a strategy for how you'll move forward.

Utilise the right tools: Many digital marketing tools and platforms can help you achieve your objectives. The types above are a great place to start, but don't be afraid to explore new options and see what works best for your business.

Get help: As a marketer, you have a lot on your plate. Getting help from professionals can be invaluable. They can be your eyes and ears when it comes to new trends, innovations, and strategies. These experts can take the burden off your shoulders so that you can focus on the bigger picture. You'll be surprised at how much a fresh perspective can do for your business.

Transitioning to digital marketing can be daunting, but it's necessary for growth. Take your time, and remember that it's a process. With careful planning and digital marketing specialists at your disposal, you'll be able to make a successful move.

Conclusion