A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on the Princes Highway near Conjola on Wednesday.
About 7pm, emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, south of Fishermans Paradise Road, Conjola, following reports a Nissan Pulsar and a Toyota Corolla had crashed.
South Coast Police District officers attended, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics, and treated the Nissan driver, an 83-year-old man; however, he died at the scene.
The Toyota driver, a 22-year-old woman, was also treated before being airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical but stable condition.
A crime scene was established and forensically examined. An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
