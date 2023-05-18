Stay warm inside and out this winter

As the chill of winter descends upon us, Australians are increasingly finding creative ways to bask in warmth, both inside and outside their homes. Winter living has never been so cosy, from embracing fire pits to installing sophisticated indoor wood fires and harnessing smart technology for temperature control.
Among leading trends this winter is transforming outdoor spaces into versatile living areas, usable in even the coldest months. Aurus outdoor heating product manager Andrew Di Bartolo suggests optimising these spaces by adding awnings, pergolas, and gazebos to create a sheltered, intimate setting. Installing privacy walls or screens, as well as outdoor blinds, enhances these spaces. "Whatever size outdoor space you have, there are countless ways to create an exceptional room to entertain, relax and spend time with family," he said.
Brightening up the outdoor space with lighting fixtures, from twinkling fairy lights to statement pendant lights, is another way to create a warm, inviting ambience, regardless of the winter chill. Also, consider personalising your outdoor spaces with comfortable outdoor furniture, warm blankets, and pillows to add cosiness.
Yet the ultimate outdoor winter warmer is undoubtedly the fire pit. A freestanding firepit is an easy addition to any space. The ambience it brings is worth the investment alone. Aurus, available from Bunnings Warehouse, offers a variety of fire pits, from compact, low-smoke options to larger, statement-making pieces.
For indoor warmth, Scandia's range of wood fires adds an air of sophistication and homeliness. Designed in Australia, these wood fires come in over 14 styles to suit all tastes. The Scandia Warmbrite Series 4 collection, particularly, offers freestanding models suitable for different indoor spaces and can heat living spaces up to 300 square metres.
While fire pits and indoor wood fires offer tactile warmth, the ambient temperature of your home can be optimised using smart technology. Kim Ray, interior expert at Victory Blinds, suggests installing motorised window dressings, controllable with a touch of a button.
These window dressings can be scheduled to react to weather changes automatically, closing during the hottest parts of the day and opening to let in sunlight when it's cold outside, making them a significant element in maintaining a warm home environment. This winter, it's all about creating spaces that exude warmth in more ways than one.
