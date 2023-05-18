Stay warm inside and out this winter

Among leading trends this winter is transforming outdoor spaces into versatile living areas, usable in even the coldest months. Aurus outdoor heating product manager Andrew Di Bartolo suggests optimising these spaces by adding awnings, pergolas, and gazebos to create a sheltered, intimate setting. Installing privacy walls or screens, as well as outdoor blinds, enhances these spaces. "Whatever size outdoor space you have, there are countless ways to create an exceptional room to entertain, relax and spend time with family," he said.