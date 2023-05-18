The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Denman Village autumn festival on Saturday

Updated May 18 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebrate the best season at the Denman Prospect autumn festival on Saturday. Picture by Shutterstock
Celebrate the best season at the Denman Prospect autumn festival on Saturday. Picture by Shutterstock

There will be anything and everything at the Denman Village autumn festival on Saturday from 11am to 1pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.