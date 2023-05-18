There will be anything and everything at the Denman Village autumn festival on Saturday from 11am to 1pm.
It's all happening at the Denman Village shops at Denman Prospect.
Entertainment will range from Kokoloco Brazilian samba dancers to Chinese mountain lion dancers.
The kids are covered, with face painting, glitter tattoos, giant games, train rides and a photo booth.
There will also be prize giveaways, music, pop-ups and food and drink, including Papa Joe's Italian street food and Hola Obela Columbian wafers.
