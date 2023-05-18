Honouring the contributions of volunteers Advertising Feature

Michelle Chate, Warrigal volunteer coordinator; Jenni Hutchins, Warrigal CEO (holding image of Warrigal's founder, the late Norm Rowland); Jan Elliott, Norm Rowland Award recipient and Kim Bradshaw, GM Warrigal Stirling. Picture supplied

With National Volunteer Week upon us, it is the perfect time to turn our attention to the remarkable volunteers who form the heart and soul of Warrigal, a leading not-for-profit organisation dedicated to serving older people.



"These individuals deserve our deepest gratitude for their unwavering commitment and the invaluable role they play in founding, governing and supporting Warrigal at every level," Warrigal CEO, Jenni Hutchins said.

Warrigal operates 12 aged care homes across NSW and the ACT. Their services, including home care, retirement lifestyle villages, and social support, are made possible by the tireless efforts of their 400 dedicated volunteers.



Whether working on the frontlines or behind the scenes, these compassionate individuals embody the spirit of selflessness that defines the Warrigal community.

To express their sincere appreciation, Warrigal has organised special thank you event lunches across different locations.



These events serve as a testament to the organisation's commitment to recognising the immeasurable contributions of their volunteers. Additionally, this year marks the introduction of the prestigious Norm Rowland Award, named in honour of Warrigal's late founder, Norm Rowland OAM. Norm's legacy, built on 55 years of unwavering dedication to older people, continues to inspire volunteers to this day.



The Norm Rowland Volunteer Award provides an opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge outstanding individuals who, like Norm, are deeply committed to serving the needs of older people in our community.



The award plaque, thoughtfully crafted with wooden panels representing Norm's love for woodworking, stands as a symbol of the unwavering spirit of Warrigal's volunteers.

Volunteers find a profound sense of purpose and fulfilment as they contribute to improving the lives of older people.



Through volunteer work, individuals can make a tangible difference in their local communities, forging connections and nurturing lasting relationships. Engaging in volunteerism also offers opportunities for personal growth, the development of new skills, and the expansion of horizons.

National Volunteer Week serves as a reminder to all that the spirit of volunteering should extend beyond a single week.



Those interested in embarking on their own volunteering journey are encouraged to reach out to Warrigal via email at volunteering@warrigal.com.au.



Warrigal welcomes new volunteers with open arms and offers diverse positions tailored to suit a range of skills and interests.



Whether engaging in social activities, providing companionship, or assisting with administrative tasks, there is a role for everyone wishing to make a meaningful impact on the lives of older people.

"As we reflect on the extraordinary dedication and compassion exhibited by Warrigal's volunteers, let us acknowledge the profound influence they have on the lives of others," Jenni said.



"Their selflessness and unwavering commitment serve as an inspiration, reminding us of our own capacity to effect positive change within our communities.