ACT independent Senator David Pocock is calling on the Albanese government to rein-in foreign investors and scale-back "generous" tax incentives on investment properties, such as negative gearing, to help solve the nation's housing crisis.
Senator Pocock's comments came as the Albanese government's $10 billion housing bill remains stuck in a stalemate in the Senate, due to ongoing negotiations with the Greens.
The $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund proposes for the federal government to finance building 30,000 affordable homes in its first five years.
Senator Pocock, while stating he "would not stand in the way" of the fund, told Sky News on Thursday that the bill was "not really going to touch the sides" to help overcome the scale of the crisis.
Instead he was pushing for "more ambition" from the federal government.
"So something that we should be looking at, I think, [is] foreigners buying Australian property as an investment," he said.
"But I think we also need to have a conversation about some of the generous tax concessions on investment properties which the major parties don't seem willing to even to even have.
"I think the capital gains tax discount and looking at negative gearing, not necessarily getting rid of it, but putting some some limits around it and potentially shaping it to actually benefit renters."
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese watered-down internal calls from within Labor to introduce negative-gearing limits to one investment property.
Mr Albanese said he would be sticking to the proposals put forward in the housing fund.
The housing bill needs support from the Greens to pass the Senate but the party has described the future fund as a "gamble" on the stock market.
Instead, the Greens are demanding a national rent freeze and $5 billion a year in direct spending on housing rather than the $10 billion future fund with an annual payout of up to $500 million.
Senator Pocock said he did not support the Green's rent freeze, and had been calling for the fund's payouts of $500 million a year to be indexed against inflation.
But he did agree with calls to strengthen renters' rights, such as incentives for landlords to install solar, extending the length of leases and cracking-down on the amount of Airbnb accommodation in holiday hotspots.
"Putting a freeze on rent to me is just putting a Bandaid on, and we're gonna have to pay the price down the down the line," he said.
"I'm not going to stand in the way of this [fund] and I really hope that the [government] can find some sort of middle ground with with the Greens so that this does pass, but clearly this is needs to be part of a much bigger conversation.
"I'd really like the major parties to actually take this seriously. We are seeing a housing crisis across the country."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
